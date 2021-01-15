Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order plans in Australia (2021)

Undisputedly the leader of the latest Galaxy pack, Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra has landed, being officially unveiled in the company's January online event alongside its two smaller siblings and all new Galaxy Buds Pro.

Like last year, the S21 Ultra shares a fair few similarities to the powerhouse phablet Galaxy Note series, with mammoth internal specs, a larger overall size and display, and S Pen compatibility (sold separately).

A 5,000mAh battery runs the phone and its 6.8-inch WQHD AMOLED display, along with Samsung's all-new Exynos 2100 chipset, and either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the configuration.

Speaking of different models, the S21 Ultra is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configs, the last of which sports the increased 16GB of RAM as well, while the former two include 12GB. These weigh in at AU$1,849, AU$1,949, and AU$2,149 respectively and are all available in either Phantom Black or Phantom Silver.

This is a more competitive price point than last year's models, which cost AU$1,999 for the 128GB model and AU$2,249 for the 512GB model.

As has happened in the past, Samsung will be throwing in a free gift if you pre-order, and for the S21 Ultra, that'll be the brand new Galaxy Buds Pro (valued at AU$349), so check below to find the best option for you.

Telstra S21 Ultra plans (24 months)

With Telstra's impressive network, it might be the obvious choice to pair with you new 5G-ready handset, so here are the Telstra plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants).

Optus S21 Ultra plans (24 months)

Note: Optus offers will appear below once live on WhistleOut.

For a little more in the way of included value (as well as a plenty-capable 5G network of its own), here's all the Optus options to pair with the 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Vodafone S21 Ultra plans (24 months)

Vodafone is generally the telco to choose for the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plan. These prices are for the 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB versions of the phone.

Woolworths Mobile S21 Ultra plans (24 months)

While Woolworths Mobile doesn't always get the latest flagship handsets, it does offer great value on Samsung phones in particular, and it also uses the Telstra network (albeit, just 4G at this stage). The tables compare 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB handset deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review in brief:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review in brief Samsung's best ever smartphone Specifications Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: WQHD+ Rear camera: 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Front Camera: 10MP Weight: 228g OS: Android 11 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB External storage: Yes Battery: 5000mAh Reasons to buy + Added S pen + Massive high definition display + Super powerful Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's latest and most powerful smartphone and with that in mind, you'd expect some truly impressive specs. And while this device does deliver, it does so at a predictably steeper cost.