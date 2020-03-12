The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra plans and prices in Australia

If you’ve heard the hype around Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship series – the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the handset to rule them all. If you want to get your hands on this premium device, it’s now available from most Australian retailers and telcos. Here, we’ll be sifting through the plethora of phone plans to help decide what’s worth your coin.

There’s three handsets available in the Samsung Galaxy S20 range – the Galaxy S20 is the entry-level option of the lot while the Galaxy S20 Plus has a few extra perks by comparison. Though if you’re wanting to go all out on the latest Samsung has to offer, you’ll want to take a look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

While the S20 and S20 Plus are mostly on the same playing field, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra arguably elevates the landscape of smartphones to a whole new level.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display and a whopping five cameras. There’s a 108MP f/1.8 main camera, plus a 48MP f/3.5 telephoto and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. There’s also a time of flight (ToF) depth camera on the back and a 40MP selfie camera on the front.

It’s also the first smartphone capable of capturing 8K video at 24fps, and features a 100x camera zoom and low light shooting capabilities.

Storage options for the S20 Ultra start at 128GB, but you can also opt for 512GB if you plan on making full use of the five camera setup and 8K recording. A better 5,000mAh battery inside the S20 Ultra will come as a welcome relief here too. Oh, and did we mention all S20 Ultra models support 5G?

These premium features mean the handset comes at an ultra-high cost, so you’ll want to choose your mobile carrier carefully. If you’re unsure, we’re here to help find you the best option for your budget.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently only available to order in the 5G model with the 128GB storage option, which retails for AU$1,999. You should be able to get your hands on the 512GB storage option at some point, though it’s not currently available through Samsung's site.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is available in numerous eye catching colours – Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Black.

Best value option: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB | 120GB data | AU$132.38 per month We’ve chosen to highlight this plan from Optus for each offering from the Galaxy S20 range for good reason – it’s a damn good deal. The medium option will get you 60GB of data per month, and for just an extra AU$10 every 12 months, you can get a huge 120GB in total. The plan comes with unlimited international talk and text plus a free six month trial of Apple Music thrown in. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,174.72

Premium plan: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB | 150GB data | AU$183.29 per month A premium handset could use a premium plan. If you’re a data hungry user, this Extra Large option from Telstra will net you 150GB of data each month and 5G network access is included as standard for the life of the plan (lower Telstra plans only give you trial access until mid-2020). You’ll also get unlimited national calls and text. Total cost over 24 months is AU$4,398.96View Deal

Outright offers