Click Frenzy 2020 Day 2: the best deals on offer

We’re being flooded with sales at the moment – Singles’ Day has just arrived, and Black Friday is little more than two weeks away. Among it all, our own home-grown sales event is also here.

Click Frenzy has returned, and there are great deals to be snapped up. It kicked off on November 10, and it’s set to run for a mammoth 53 hours, ending at midnight on Thursday, November 12. During that time, you can snag a bargain from The Good Guys, Bose, HP, Dell, Dyson and many more.

These brands will be serving up discounts on audio, laptops, smartphones and more. We’ll be hand-picking the discounts that are worth your time and listing them here, so keep checking back in with us.

While you can get a whole variety of products at a discounted price, these are the retailers offering some excellent bargains on consumer electronics.

: prices slashed on headphones and cameras HP Australia: flash sale on laptops and desktops (up to 43% off)

Click Frenzy 2020 tech deals

Laptops & 2-in-1s

Dell XPS 13 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,614 (RRP AU$1,899, save AU$285) If you've been waiting to pick up Dell's excellent XPS 13 ultrabook for less, then this is your chance to save on a solid entry-level model that offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The 13.3-inch 1080p display even has touch capabilities, so you can stab away at things on screen with your grubby mitts. Perfect.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,719 (RRP AU$3,399; save AU$680) This laptop brings the power and design of the XPS to 15-inches of screen real estate. This model has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU for basic gaming and design work. Available from Dell’s official store, with 20% knocked off the price.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | AMD Ryzen 5 3450U / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Radeon Vega 8 GPU | AU$699 (RRP AU$999, save AU$300) At under AU$700, this entry-level 15.6-inch laptop is a good option for those that just need the basics, and aren't too fussed about having all the frills. It's still got punchy performance thanks to that AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, and its Radeon Vega 8 graphics allows it to comfortably run most modern games on low- to medium settings. Those'll fill up that 256GB SSD pretty quick though, so you'll only want to install a couple at a time.View Deal

HP Envy x360 13 (2019) | AMD Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Radeon Vega 8 GPU | AU$1,425.25 (RRP AU$1,899; save AU$474.75) If you’re after a competitively priced 2-in-1, this configuration is 25% off from HP. Powering this sleek convertible is AMD’s 3000 series Ryzen 5 chip, plus 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. When it’s time to kick back, you can enjoy your entertainment from its 13-inch IPS touchscreen. Use the code FLASH25% at checkout to get this discount directly from HP.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Intel Iris Xe GPU | AU$1,709 (RRP AU$2,849, save AU$1,140) This 15.6-inch 2-in-1 is from Dell's more generally affordable Inspiron family of mainstream laptops, making it a good choice for day-to-day use around the office or home. And the fact that it's currently available for an epic 40% off makes it an excellent bargain. This includes one of Intel's brand-new 11th Gen Core i7 CPUs, which also means you get an Iris Xe graphics chip, capable of entry-level gaming in today's hottest games.View Deal

Dell G7 17 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,099 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$900) This deeply discounted gaming laptop is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU – excellent specs for the price. This should run demanding games such as Cyberpunk 2077 without issue. And you can enjoy it all on the 17-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, too. Available from Dell.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 (2019) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,759.20 (RRP AU$2,199; save AU$439.80) The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can find. It looks stunning, with a high-quality hinge that makes it a pleasure to use. Inside the chassis you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and a 512GB SSD. This laptop comes with the stylus included, so you can get full use out of it right out of box. Discount is available directly from HP, all you need is the code FLASH20%.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 (2019) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$2,624.25 (RRP AU$3,499; save AU$874.75) If you want that same gorgeous laptop with beefed up specs, check out this configuration of the HP Spectre x360. It comes outfitted with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD – the kind of specs that should be able to handle any tasks you can throw at it. Now discounted by a solid 25%, use the code FLASH25% to save at checkout.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,529 (RRP AU$3,299; save AU$1,770) It’s no longer the latest model, but that means it’s available with a steep price cut. It’s now half price, and comes with an older 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, but has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model comes down to AU$1,529 when you enter the FRENZY20 at checkout, available directly from Lenovo.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,169 (RRP AU$2,899; save AU$1,730) This is one of Lenovo’s best business laptops, and it’s now on sale for less than half price. This discounted configuration will set you up with a 15.6-inch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD all housed in a sleek aluminium frame. Be sure to add the code FRENZY20 to checkout to score the extra discount from Lenovo.View Deal

Monitors & accessories

Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$299.25 (RRP AU$399; save AU$99.75) This curved monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, which is well-suited to its 1080p resolution. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to keep your gameplay tear free and fluid. To save AU$99, head directly to Dell. View Deal

Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor | AU$674.25 (RRP AU$899; save AU$224.75) This gaming monitor isn’t curved, but what makes it noteworthy is its 240Hz refresh rate. That’s available on a display with 1080p resolution and AMD FreeSync compatibility, not to mention its 1ms response time (grey-to-grey). Now 25% off from Dell.View Deal

Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$1,499.25 (RRP AU$1,999; save AU$499.75) Dell has slashed 25% off the asking price of this 34-inch curved Alienware monitor. It’s an IPS monitor with plenty of screen real estate, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is 120Hz, while Nvidia G-Sync support should smooth out screen tearing.View Deal

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | AU$69 (RRP AU$99, save AU$30) If you want a wireless gaming mouse without the high price, this one's a great cheaper option. While we've not reviewed the Logitech G305 at TechRadar, our colleagues at Tom's Guide were quite positive about it in their 4-star review, saying that while it's no-frills, there's a lot to like about this inexpensive, high-quality mouse and it still does everything that most gamers will need.View Deal

Audio

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$499.95 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$100) Not the kind of discount we'd like to see on these rather expensive set of Bose cans, but then you are getting quality sound and equally great noise cancellation. Bose has shaved AU$100 off its most expensive headphones – available in four different colours – but if you're on a budget and would still like a set of these remarkable cans, then there are refurbished Bose 700s available for AU$399.95 as well.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$379.95 (RRP AU$499.95; save AU$120) It's possible to find the previous Bose flagship headphones for less than this sale price, but if you'd rather buy directly from the manufacturer, there's a decent AU$120 saving to be had thanks to the Click Frenzy sale – available in three different colour choices.View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless headphones | AU$149.95 (RRP AU$229.95; save AU$80) Not comfortable wearing true wireless headphones? Bose's SoundSport Bluetooth headphones come with a cable between the 'buds, adding a touch of security. They're also great gym buddies, and an AU$80 discount makes these quite affordable.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro | AU$99.95 (RRP AU$149.95; save AU$50) Don't be fooled by the size of this little Bluetooth speaker – it's a small package with a big voice. There's Siri and Google Assistant on call, up to 6 hours of battery life and a waterproof build means you can take it with you everywhere – now available directly from its maker for under AU$100 in three different colours.View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N | AU$89.99 (RRP AU$299; save AU$209.01) This is the kind of discount we all love to see! Admittedly it's not the best noise-cancelling true wireless 'buds on the market, but you do get good sound quality. And for just AU$90 a pop, can you really complain?View Deal

TVs

Samsung 65-inch Q80T QLED TV | AU$2,695.50 (RRP AU$2,995; save AU$299.50) Samsung has barely put a foot wrong when it comes to the Q80T TV. This mid-range QLED has good contrast and vibrant colour, coupled with sensational upscaling. It has ultra-low image lag, making this telly a frontrunner for gamers in particular. If that sounds like the kind of panel you’re after, it’s currently 10% off at The Good Guys with the code DEAL10.View Deal

Mobile phones and plans

NuMobile | iPhone 7 (refurbished) | AU$6p/m + plan fees NuMobile is a small telco powered by the Telstra network, and it exclusively sells refurbished handsets from Apple and Samsung. If you’re looking for a cheap smartphone, NuMobile has slashed the price of the iPhone 7, bringing it down to just AU$6p/m when you sign up for a 24-month contract. That brings the total handset cost to AU$144, before plan fees.View Deal

NuMobile | iPhone 8 (refurbished) | AU$15p/m + plan fees If you’re looking for a slightly better handset without paying insane flagship prices, NuMobile has also cut the cost on the iPhone 8. Sign up for 24 months and you’ll pay just AU$15p/m in handset repayments, making the device out to be AU$360 in total. Match it with a data plan of your choice and you’ll have yourself a great phone at a very affordable price.View Deal

Telstra Medium SIM-only plan | 80GB data | AU$55p/m (first 12 months, then AU$65) If you’re looking to get your SIM from a major telco, Telstra has discounted its 'Medium 80GB' plan by AU$10p/m for the first 12 months. That means you’ll pay AU$55 each billing for 80GB of data and access to the Big T’s growing 5G network. After one year, the cost reverts to the standard price of AU$65p/m. Note this deal is applicable on new services only, and is not available on upgrades.View Deal

Circles.Life | 100GB data | AU$28p/m (first 12 months, then AU$38) Circles.Life Australia has brought back this killer SIM-only deal for Click Frenzy. The telco has cut the price of its plans by AU$10 a month for up to 12 months, which means you can score 100GB of data for just AU$28p/m. You’ll pay that price for one year, before it jumps up to the usual AU$38p/m cost. To get this deal, enter the code SUPERFRENZY at checkout.View Deal

Appliances

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$899 (RRP AU$1,099; save AU$200) This Cyclone V10 Absolute+ is a steal. It promises 30% more suction power than the V8 model, and you’ll get an extended runtime of up to one hour. The design has been updated too, with a point and shoot mechanism that’ll empty the dust straight into the bin. There’s six additional tool attachments included in the box, so you can keep your home in tip-top shape. Use the code FRENZY at checkout to save AU$200, directly from Dyson.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$699 (RRP AU$899; save AU$200) If you’re looking for a step up from the V7 range, then this discounted Dyson V8 Absolute is worth a look. It’s a powerful sucker, with a runtime of up to 40 minutes. Like all of Dyson’s vacuums, it’s a versatile machine, and this model comes with six tool attachments so you can make quick work of your cleaning chores. Dyson has slashed AU$200 off the RRP, all you need is the code FRENZY.View Deal

Dyson V7 Animal | AU$449 (RRP AU$699; save AU$250) The Dyson V7 is powerful, easy to handle and now that little bit more affordable thanks to Click Frenzy. This is the Animal version of the vacuum, and it comes with additional tool attachments so you can tackle animal hair and ground-in dirt. These interchangeable tools are excellent, and will help you reach every nook and cranny. Discounted directly from Dyson, saving you AU$250.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$399 (RRP AU$599; save AU$200) For an even cheaper Dyson vacuum, you can opt for the V7 Motorhead Origin. The reason it’s cheaper is because it comes with less tool attachments, you’ll only get the standard cleaner head and the combination tool with this model. Still, it’s powerful and promises up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction. This discount is available from Catch, with AU$200 to be saved.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool | AU$449 (RRP AU$649; save AU$200) The Dyson Pure Cool is a nifty machine that senses particles in the air and purifies the air around you using its HEPA filter. It’s 350º design means it can spread cleaner air all around the room as well. On warmer days, this neat gadget will cool you down as well. Dyson has now knocked AU$200 off the price, and it’s available in either black or white.View Deal

Software & misc

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription | AU$58.99p/m (was AU$76.99p/m, save AU$18p/m) Adobe's 'All Apps' subscription for Creative Cloud gets you access to almost every program from the design giant's line up, including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat, Dreamweaver... and most of their sister and companion apps. Plus, there's a huge library of royalty-free stock image and video assets you can use in your creations via Adobe Stock. For Singles Day, Adobe is knocking 24% off the regular subscription price.View Deal

What is Click Frenzy

Click Frenzy was created in 2012 as Australia’s answer to Cyber Monday in the US, only without being linked to the same US-centric timing. It began as a biannual event, with 'Mayhem' held in (you guessed it) the month of May and 'Go Wild' in November.

The number of Click Frenzy events has been slowly increasing of late, with a travel sale held in September being added to the mix. Now, there’s a sports sale in August as well and the 'Julove' event in July.

In the past, the Click Frenzy sales lasted for just 24 hours but it seems shoppers can’t get enough of the savings they bring and now each shopping spree lasts for a full 53 hours.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers to one location. The website has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace that allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

The frenzy has, in the past, broken the Click Frenzy website. So if you want to snag a bargain, you don’t have a large window to shop. That said, some retailers jump the gun and offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. In fact, you’ll even find that some retailers offer discounts on their own sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working for you, you can still chase up that deal you’re after.

Or you can stick with us – if you're after consumer tech, we'll sift through the chaff and hand-pick the biggest bargains on the hottest tech and list them right here.

When is Click Frenzy The Main Event 2020

Click Frenzy The Main Event is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, November 10 at 7pm AEDT and, as mentioned earlier, will last for a full 53 hours. That means you can carry on shopping until midnight on Thursday, November 12.

How to find the best Click Frenzy deals

Every single bargain during this big sale will be available on the Click Frenzy site. All participating retailers are listed on the site, which should give you a good idea of what deals to expect, and the time to do a little planning. In the meantime, you can subscribe to the Click Frenzy email newsletter to get regular updates.

Another way to find the best Click Frenzy deals is to simply stick with us, particularly if it’s consumer tech you’re after. We’ll be covering the event over the 53 hours and hand-picking the best deals to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Deals predictions for Click Frenzy 2020

We now know which retailers will be participating in November’s Click Frenzy event, and looking back at previous sales, we can make a few predictions on what to expect in this instalment of the shopping bonanza.

Audio

During the May and July 2020 Click Frenzy sales we saw some incredible discounts on audio hardware, particularly from Bose. So, this might be a good opportunity to grab a new set of Bose’s very premium Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 or the older, yet very popular, QuietComfort 35 II cans. With Bose confirmed to be participating, you might even be able to nab a great bargain on Bluetooth speakers as well.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones also saw a price drop during previous Click Frenzy sales, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a big saving on one of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones (and their predecessors) this month too. Sony has been confirmed as a participating retailer, so we’re confident the cans will be discounted.

Laptops and PCs

Dell and Lenovo are participating in this Click Frenzy sale, so we're hoping to see significant savings on laptops and PCs. That would be a great boon to anyone who missed out on the EOFY 2020 sales in June.

Gaming beasts, though, don't usually see significant price drops during Click Frenzy, but we did previously come across a high-specced Alienware m17 R2 laptop with a deep discount. We can only hope we see something similar this time around as well, with more options from the Lenovo Legion range as well.

Wearables

For those looking for motivation to kick their exercise routine back into gear, the last couple of Click Frenzy events saw Rebel discount a number of premium wearables from Fitbit and Garmin. While Rebel isn’t confirmed to be joining this November, Catch Australia is taking part in the sale and it also offers bargains on wearables, so keep your eyes peeled for smartwatches.

Cameras

It's not very often we find photography gear on sale during Click Frenzy, but Canon is participating in this month’s sale, so here’s hoping there are some deep discounts on cameras, lenses and accessories. Sony is also involved so you might be able to grab an Alpha snapper for less this month.

Home entertainment

Speaking of Sony, we’ve seen plenty of discounts on TVs from the brand before – from 4K smart sets to OLED panels – including the whopper 75-inch Z9F Master Series. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, Sony is one retailer to watch.

Smartphones

Circles.Life is back and part of the frenzy again this November, so there’s a good chance we’ll see some juicy offers on mobile plans – perfect timing for anyone who’s been looking forward to an upgrade.