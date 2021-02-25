Best eBay Australia deals this week

eBay is home to a treasure trove of discounts and deals, but finding them by yourself can be tricky. But there’s help to be found – TechRadar’s Australian deal-hunting team will be delving into the depths of the online marketplace to find you the best offers each week.

While most of the deals below are available to anyone, eBay Plus members can currently save an extra 10% on all the discounts we’ve listed. Haven’t signed up for Plus yet? No worries, you click here to get a free 30-day trial. eBay Plus membership gets you access to exclusive deals and free shipping on selected products; if you decide to stay after the free trial, a subscription costs AU$49 a year.

This week’s deal highlights include huge savings available on Dell desktops and monitors. And if you’re after that elusive Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, well, now you can nab it in an Alienware rig at a considerable discount. There are great savings available on monitors too, so it’s a perfect time to upgrade your work-from-home setup.

Outside of computing, Plus members can save a neat 11% on all the new Samsung Galaxy S21 phones, and we’ve also uncovered deals on great workout headphones from Beats, and even an airfryer if you haven’t jumped on that bandwagon yet.

While we’re listing our own cherry-picked bargains here, you can browse all the deals on offer (Plus member or not) by heading directly to eBay Australia’s deals hub.

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Samsung Galaxy S21 5G range: up to 14% off | From AU$1,192.60 eBay has cut the price on Samsung’s latest range of flagships, including the S21, S21 Plus and (our favourite) the S21 Ultra. Plus members can save up to 14% off the RRP on various configurations of these impressive smartphones, which boast powerful internals, great camera systems and long battery life. You may be able to find the S21 slightly cheaper at some retailers, but if you want to buy outright from a reliable store, Mobileciti has almost the entire range – plus a wide variety of official accessories – discounted for Plus members when you use the code PLUSET10.View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$1,839.20 (RRP AU$3,199, save AU$1,359.80) This Dell gaming rig is equipped with the sought-after Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, and better yet, it’s available with a steep price cut. It’s also sporting a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a whopping 1TB SSD. It’s worth noting that this PC doesn’t have a top-tier cooling system, so you may run into some performance throttling, but enter the code PLLED20 to save 20% off the already discounted price, while Plus members can use the code PLUSDL22 to save a whopping 42% off RRP.View Deal

Dell XPS tower desktop (8940) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$1,943.20 (RRP AU$3,999, save AU$2,055.80) Dell’s eBay store has significantly slashed the price of this XPS desktop PC, so you can save over two grand on the machine. It’s packing the powerful RTX 3070 GPU and a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, so you can blaze through gaming and design work. Anyone can enter the code PLLED20 to save 50% on the RRP of this beast, while Plus members save a little more with the code PLUSDL22.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop | i9 / 32GB RAM / 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 3080 | AU$3,815.30 (RRP AU$5,199, save AU$1,383.70) It’s tricky getting your hands on an RTX 3080 graphics card, let alone one that’s discounted. But if you’re happy to snag one inside a desktop, this is a killer deal. This Alienware Aurora R11 configuration boasts a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU and the gritty RTX 3080 GPU. There’s 32GB of RAM onboard and a wealth of storage. Anyone can use the PLLED20 code to get 20% off this rig, while Plus members can enter PLUSDL22 to save 22%.View Deal

Philips Daily Collection Airfryer (HD9218/51) | AU$179 (RRP AU$249, save AU$70) Want to know what all the fuss over airfryers is about? Now’s your chance to find out. This Philips airfryer is compact and easy to use. This nifty kitchen gadget lets you fry, grill, roast and bake using hot air, no oil necessary and oh-so-healthy. This deal is available at Myer’s official eBay store, and Plus members can enter the code PLUSET10 to get an extra 10% off.View Deal

Dell 32-inch curved 4K monitor (S3221QS) | AU$439.20 (RRP AU$749, save AU$309.80) Stretching 32-inches, this curved 4K monitor comes with ultra-thin bezels on three sides to really help you make the most of your screen real estate. It also supports HDR content and AMD FreeSync to smooth out any chance of screen tearing. Anyone can save AU$309 by using the code PLLED20, while using PLUSDL22 at checkout will save eBay Plus members 42% off RRP.View Deal

Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$483 (RRP AU$699, save AU$216) This is a ripper price on an excellent gaming monitor. Its IPS panel promises excellent colour over a wide viewing angle, and its blisteringly-fast native 165Hz refresh rate will get you stutter-free gameplay. Support for AMD FreeSync adds another layer to protect from screen tearing. Anyone can snag this deal with the code PLLED20, and Plus subscribers will get 22% off the listed price with the code PLUSDL22.View Deal

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam | AU$165 (RRP AU$199.95, save AU$34.95) If you need a new webcam for working from home, the Logitech C922 Pro Stream is a top choice. It has excellent 1080p video quality, and can even record in that sharp resolution at 30 frames per second, making it a great option for streamers too. eBay Plus subscribers can enter the code PLUSET10 to save a further 10% off the already discounted price.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$289 (RRP AU$349.95, save AU$60.95) Get your blood pumping in the gym without having to wrangle a mess of cords or neckbands. The PowerBeats Pro are designed with a hook to secure them in place around your ear while you’re exercising and on the move. They don’t have to be dedicated audio gear for the gym though, as they sound excellent anywhere. Available in various colours including black, ivory and dark blue.View Deal