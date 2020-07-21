Amazon confirms Prime Day is coming 'later this year'

Amazon Prime Day, the time when the retail giant offers its own spread of savings and discounts on thousands of products, is going to be held "later this year".

The Prime Day deals bonanza has been long-rumored as coming later in the year rather than the usual July date due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world, but Amazon has now gone on record as saying that the rumors are true, although the company has not revealed a date yet.

What we do know is that Amazon will be offering multiple Prime Day sales periods in different territories, with India kicking it off on 6-7 August.

“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year," an Amazon spokesperson said to TechRadar in a statement.

"This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.

"We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Why the move?

It was pretty clear that Amazon was going to move the Prime Day date – there have been multiple reports that the brand was going to shift it to later in the year as the coronavirus forced its warehouses to focus on different, more necessary products.

The reports stated that this caused a delay in preparations for Prime Day 2020, and today's statement confirms that it's using the move to keep employees safe and being able to more smoothly allow third party vendors to sell more products.

Given that we'd have expected Amazon Prime Day 2020 to have already happened in early July, this isn't a surprise – the only question mark remained over whether it would even do a Prime Day this year, as it could clash with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The most recent report suggests that Prime Day will be happening in early October, although the brand hasn't confirmed the exact date for this year.