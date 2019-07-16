Lenovo's IdeaPad S340 deal is a winner at Walmart, now just $389

Amazon Prime Day might be getting all of the attention right now, but other retailers are delivering offers that can compete with even some of Amazon's best.

One such deal is the Walmart's discount on the popular Lenovo IdeaPad S430 laptop, which is now just $389.

It's part of Walmart's Big Save sale that's going on right now (and we thought Prime Day was bad enough), and there have been some pretty good savings.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 offers nearly inarguable value. At under $400, it's amazing to get a laptop with a modern Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor.

The fact that this affordable laptop comes with 8GB of RAM is all the more impressive. And, the 128GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage should make the laptop feel extra speedy.

The 15.6-inch display may not be the sharpest on the market, offering only an HD resolution instead of Full HD or 4K, but it does have an anti-glare finish that should make it easier to use for work in bright environments.

The hardware is really well suited for this to be an effective work machine, whether you're on the job or a student.

Often a good Chromebook can stand in for a Windows laptop when value is paramount, but this deal just about makes even the best Prime Day Chromebook deals worth forgetting about.