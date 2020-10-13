Amazon Echo Show 8 and Show 10 prices don’t get cheaper than this

The Amazon Echo Show, the company’s flagship smart display series, is getting a big discount today for the company’s annual Amazon Prime Day sales event.

For the next 48 hours you can score 62% off the smaller Amazon Echo Show 8 - bringing down the price to just $64.99 - and 35% off the larger Amazon Echo Show (Gen. 2) that’s available this week for $149.99.

The primary difference between the two smart displays is their screen size, but the larger Amazon Echo Show 10.1 is also a slightly more powerful speaker and it can act as a Zigbee hub to discover new devices. Basically, if you plan on using an Echo Show as a smart home hub, you’ll want to buy the larger size.

That said, both the larger Echo Show 10.1 and the Echo Show 8 have Alexa built-in and work as video calling devices, plus they can stream shows and read off new recipes while you’re in the kitchen. Both smart displays are fairly well-priced today, but the Echo Show 8’s discount price is truly noteworthy.

