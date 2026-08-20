AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are all keen to encourage you to use their service over their rivals, and often have ways to import your history and profile from one to another to some degree. That's great if you are planning a serious relocation, but sometimes you just want to take a single chat and bring it from one platform to another.

This can be especially useful if you're using the free version of Claude, for example, and you're about to reach your usage limit. By transferring the chat to another AI chatbot you can keep it going without waiting for your limits to refresh.

ThreadPort is a new browser extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge designed to shorten that trip. It transfers a conversation currently open in ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini to either of the other two services, carrying over the text of the discussion and some basic context setup as a single prompt plus transcript so the new AI chatbot can continue the conversation.

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That makes ThreadPort fundamentally different from the built-in import tools offered by all three platforms. Instead of needing to learn everything about you and your conversational history. ThreadPort simply tells another AI what you have been discussing for the past few minutes.

ThreadPort in action. (Image credit: ThreadPort)

You just need to install the extension in your browser and allow it access to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini websites. The access lets ThreadPort read the messages on one service and insert them into another, while browser storage is used for settings, temporary transfers, and the monthly usage count. The developer plans to make unlimited transfers a premium service with only 10 transfers a month for free, though at the moment the extension doesn't run out of transfers.

All you need to do then is have your chat on one of the platforms open, click on the extension, and pick another platform to send it to. The new platform will open automatically, and a transcript of the conversation, headed by an explanation from ThreadPort, will appear. You can set the extension to automatically submit the combined prompt, or leave it in draft form for your own editing first.

Vacation planning

To test ThreadPort, I opened ChatGPT and asked for help planning a three-day vacation. ChatGPT did its usual work of creating an itinerary with plenty of detail. I then clicked on ThreadPort and sent the conversation to Gemini.

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A new Gemini tab opened with the entire conversation already formatted inside the prompt box, with my messages and ChatGPT’s responses clearly labeled. ThreadPort also stripped away interface debris such as buttons, citation controls, and widgets that would otherwise make a manual copy and paste messier.

Gemini received the trip plan exactly as I wanted, with a complete conversation rather than a crude summary. I then asked Gemini to assess the plan, without changing the underlying conversation before the transfer.

The process worked the same when sending to Claude from ChatGPT. ThreadPort supports all six directions among ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. But, as an additional test, I took the extended conversation from Gemini and asked ThreadPort to send it to Claude. The new Claude tab was basically the same, but it also mentioned in the opening prompt that it was a conversation "started on ChatGPT (via ChatGPT → Gemini)," and tagged which chatbot was responding in the transcript.

(Image credit: ThreadPort)

This is where ThreadPort might be at its best. Moving a live discussion preserves all the little decisions accumulated through follow-up questions. Those decisions often matter more than the initial prompt because they explain why the obvious suggestions are no longer useful.

It's also very fast, taking only seconds. Gemini's importer can take a lot longer as it requires an exported archive. Though it can absorb a much larger historical record, using it for a single vacation plan would be excessive.

Plus, Google’s tool is restricted to those with adult personal Google accounts, and you can't import your history if you're in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom. ThreadPort's creator, Juan Carlos Rampoldi, lives in Valencia, Spain, so a way around that restriction has obvious appeal.

Claude’s native option doesn't even allow for importing conversations. Claude can import memory, including preferences and personal details, but not actual history. But Claude and Gemini at least have some form of importing from rival AI chatbots. ChatGPT has a way of sending conversations between ChatGPT accounts, but nothing like the native importers for Gemini or Claude. ThreadPort at least opens up one possible avenue for doing so without having to craft and iterate on specialized prompts.

Rampoldi cited his own habit of moving among ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini as the inspiration for ThreadPort after getting frustrated with manually copying conversations and losing formatting or context along the way. Notably, he built it with Claude Code, so it may have other flaws, but he made its source code publicly viewable on GitHub.

Smooth moves

(Image credit: ThreadPort)

I did appreciate how easy ThreadPort made comparing the models and their responses by making them all part of one larger conversation. Of course, the simplicity means there are limits. ThreadPort transfers text, but it cannot bring attached images or files. If I had uploaded hotel screenshots or a PDF itinerary into ChatGPT, I would have needed to upload those again manually in Claude and Gemini.

And if it was a very long conversation, ThreadPort might have needed to shorten it using what it calls "smart truncation," keeping the original task and the most recent exchanges while marking a section that might be removed.

The developer says ThreadPort has no servers and briefly holds the transcript in Chrome’s local extension storage before inserting it into the destination prompt box, after which it deletes the temporary copy.

That does not mean the conversation becomes private once you send it elsewhere. A ChatGPT transcript submitted to Claude is now being shared with Anthropic, and Gemini transcripts are still sent to Google.

Despite its limits, ThreadPort does come across as a very useful tool for those who like to employ multiple AI chatbots. Even as just a ferry for individual conversations, compared to a whole moving van importing your whole history, the extension is efficient and easy. It cuts down on a small but persistent bit of AI chatbot friction without trying to solve AI portability on a grand scale.

AI companies tend to build their products as though everyone will eventually choose one assistant and stay there. But if you want to be 'disloyal' and play the field, ThreadPort smooths the path nicely.

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