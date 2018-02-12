Is this the best VPN deal of 2018?

NordVPN has one of the best VPN services on the market and has teamed up with Techradar to deliver what is possibly one of the top VPN deals of 2018 (or at least for the year so far). Now, the offer has been extended till the 31st of March 2018.

For only $3 per month (about £2.17), get top quality VPN features like double data encryption, a network of more than 3,270 servers located in 60 countries and an automatic kill switch that eradicates the risk of accidental exposure of sensitive data.

That's on top of standard services like unlimited bandwidth, Onion over VPN and a strict no-logs policy.

NordVPN is available on all major platforms. The offer - which carries a 30-day money-back guarantee - is valid only if you take a 2-year plan at the cost of $72 (about £52), that's a staggering saving of 75% off the list price.

The renewal price, unlike many competitors, will remain $72 so that you can enjoy the additional benefits for a lifetime.