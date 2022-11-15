Best VPN for soccer streams and FIFA World Cup 2022

Soccer stream excitement is about to take the globe by storm. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just days away from kick-off. The 2022 tournament is taking place in Qatar, from 20 November through 18 December, with 32 countries set to compete for the cup... and the glory. Do you know which soccer stream VPN (opens in new tab) to use?

It's the biggest soccer event in years and you won't want to miss it. However, those in North America can't see the World Cup 2022 for free, so if you're backing the USMNT or Canada you're going to want one of the best VPNs available in 2022.

By using the best Virtual Private Network for soccer streams you'll be able to mask your real location and choose your desired IP to be based in another country instead. That's ideal for signing into streaming services in order to see World Cup, match after match, and not miss a minute of the beautiful game.

But what is the best World Cup VPN? There are loads of providers on the market now, so you don't want to take a punt when selecting the best VPN for the 2022 World Cup, you want to take a shot right on goal – which is where our selection of the best three soccer stream VPNs comes into play.

Best VPN for World Cup 2022 soccer streams

(opens in new tab) 1. ExpressVPN – the best World Cup VPN (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN is the best option if you're looking for a powerful and reliable VPN for soccer streaming. With all the World Cup broadcasters covered, a wide array of easy-to-use apps, great connectivity speeds, and some of the best unblocking performance, this is the champion of the VPN world. Plus, TechRadar readers can claim three months free on a 12-month plan.

(opens in new tab) 2. NordVPN – a worthy runner-up (opens in new tab)

Perhaps the biggest name in the VPN world, NordVPN's impressive performance makes it another great choice as a World Cup VPN for all your favourite soccer matches. What's more, it's great value at just $2.49/month, plus you'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy.

(opens in new tab) 3. Surfshark – a great value World Cup VPN (opens in new tab)

Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN options. But a low price certainly doesn't mean low quality – think of it as the outsider that's worth your bet when it comes to World Cup 2022. It's perfect for streaming, it's secure, and it offers unlimited connections to cover all your devices. At just $2.05/month, it's well worth a shot.

Why buy a VPN for the World Cup 2022?

Watching World Cup 2022 in the UK via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub is absolutely free! It's also free in Australia via SBS on Demand, and in India via JioCinema. Those in the USA and Canada won't have access to those platforms due to location and sign-up restrictions (BBC iPlayer, for example, is for UK TV license-paying viewers). That's why those visiting North America during the World Cup will want a VPN for live-streaming all the top soccer matches during 2022's FIFA competition, so that they too can catch it all for free!

USA: In the States you can sign up to fuboTV to access every match in the 2022 World Cup. You can also use Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and Sling. If you're traveling in the USA and want to log-in to your local UK, Australian or Indian service then you'll want a VPN to watch your home country's games while away.

Canada: Cable channel TSN has exclusive rights to Qatar 2022. If you're an American, you can use your fuboTV subscription in Canada for World Cup 2022 by using a VPN to change your location to the US to watch every game.

Even when the World Cup 2022 wraps up, having the best VPN for soccer streams means you'll always be able to tap into your favorite football matches from the Premier League, Champions League and everywhere else when traveling abroad. You'll be able to catch the major tournaments and championships on ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock TV, DAZN, Optus and Stan, which require their own subscriptions in each instance, but which will be region-restricted when leaving your home nation. So a VPN isn't just for the World Cup, it's for watching a wider range of soccer matches throughout the year, and it's great for other content too!

3 best soccer stream VPNs for World Cup 2022

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Unlike much of the competition, ExpressVPN doesn't make vague claims about its unblocking abilities. It publicly specifies which platforms are supported and it ticks all the big soccer streams platforms for the World Cup 2022, meaning BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, SBS On Demand and fuboTV.

ExpressVPN also has a huge network, with 3000 servers spread across 94 countries, there's no serious logging (as confirmed by an audit), it offers apps for everything, and is easy to use. In short, this is a quality World Cup 2022 VPN which will be ideal for your soccer streams – wherever you are in the world when watching a game.

With some recent major network upgrades (1Gbps servers to 10Gbps, 4-core to 20/32), ExpressVPN has everything it takes to lead the way and stay top of the table when it comes to World Cup 2022 VPN providers. Strong core features provide all the power and privacy most people need. More advanced features are added all the time, its apps are clean and intuitive, and customer service is second to none.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Much like ExpressVPN, NordVPN ensures access to the top services that are showing the World Cup 2022. So, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, SBS On Demand, fuboTV are all accessible. There's also a reassuring no-logging audit, loads of server locations and other top features. However, it's not the cheapest VPN around, and we've had a few issues with the app interfaces.

Nonetheless, NordVPN's NordLynx accelerated speeds and P2P optimized servers make for a service that's high up the table. And while OpenVPN speeds aren't the best going, overall this is a quality VPN for catching those best World Cup matches.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

If you want World Cup 2022 wherever you are but don't want the high costs associated with many other VPN providers, then Surfshark is the perfect choice for catching those soccer streams. It presents some small issues with its apps and Windows kill switch, but those are the only real hurdles.

Surfshark's service is an incredibly fast VPN despite the low cost, and it's stuffed with advanced functionality, has likeable user-friendly apps, and unblocks all the core streaming platforms – namely BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, SBS On Demand, fuboTV – to make it a perfect World Cup 2022 VPN choice that costs less.

Best World Cup VPN: FAQ

How can I get soccer streams with a VPN? Using a VPN to stream soccer is really easy. Start by signing-in for your favorite service and downloading the app on your chosen device. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best service the 2022 World Cup. To spoof your location, connect to a server located in the country where your desired streaming platform is available. For instance, to access a UK-based server for BBC iPlayer, or an Australian one for SBS On Demand. At this point, your real IP location will be hidden and it'll appear as if you actually are watching the match from the UK or Australia. Just sit back, relax and get ready to support your favorite team.

How to see the World Cup 2022 for free? You can catch streams of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) if you are in the UK, SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) in Australia, and JioCinema (opens in new tab) in India. If you are living in the US you can also get a free trial on fuboTV (opens in new tab).

What to look for in the best World Cup VPN? As you need to use your VPN to stream soccer wherever you are in the world, you must make sure that your software successfully unblocks all the major streaming platforms (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, SBS on Demand, JioCinema). You also need fast connectivity speeds and reliable too. No one likes waiting for streams to buffer. Lesser VPN services will throttle maximum down speeds.

Do I need a TV license for iPlayer and ITV Hub? If you watch live or record to playback at a later date then, yes, you need a TV license. This includes services from: Sky, Sky Go, BT, Virgin, Freeview, Freesat, ITV Hub, All 4, BBC iPlayer, NOW, even YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. However, if you never watch live on any channel or streaming service, then you do not need a TV license. But that would require on-demand (i.e. not live, not recorded) content being available, the exception being BBC iPlayer (for which you do require a TV License). You do not need to input your TV license information into iPlayer or ITV Hub in order to access them – registering with UK address will suffice.

Can I get Fox soccer streams on fuboTV in Canada? Yes! Similar to BBC iPlayer, which is for UK TV license-payers, fuboTV is designed for American customers. If you're traveling in Canada then a VPN will enable you to watch using your subscription.

Which World Cup games are on the BBC? 20 November: Qatar v Ecuador: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on BBC 1 21 November: England v Iran: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on BBC 1 22nd November: Mexico v Poland: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on BBC 1 France v Australia: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 1 23rd November: Belgium v Canada: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 1 24th November: Uruguay v South Korea: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on BBC 1 Brazil v Serbia: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 1 25th November: Wales v Iran: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on BBC 1 Qatar v Senegal: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on BBC 1 26th November: Tunisia v Australia: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on BBC 1 27th November: Belgium v Morocco: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on BBC 1 Croatia v Canada: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on BBC 1 Spain v Germany: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 1 28th November: South Korea v Ghana: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on BBC 1 29th November: Iran v USA: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 2 Wales v England: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 1 30th November: Tunisia v France: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on BBC 1 Australia v Denmark: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on BBC 2 Poland v Argentina: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 1 Saudi Arabia v Mexico: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on BBC 2 1st December: Canada v Morocco: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on BBC 2 Croatia v Belgium: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on BBC 1 2nd December: Ghana v Uruguay: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on BBC 1 South Korea v Portugal: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on BBC 2

Which World Cup games are on ITV? 21 November: Senegal v Netherlands: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on ITV USA v Wales: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV 22nd November: Argentina v Saudi Arabia: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on ITV Denmark v Tunisia: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on ITV 23rd November: Morocco v Croatia: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on ITV Germany v Japan: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on ITV Spain v Costa Rica: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on ITV 24th November: Switzerland v Cameroon: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on ITV Portugal v Ghana: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on ITV 25th November: Netherlands v Ecuador: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on ITV England v USA: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV 26th November: Poland v Saudi Arabia: 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST on ITV France v Denmark: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on ITV Argentina v Mexico: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV 27th November: Japan v Costa Rica: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on ITV 28th November: Cameroon v Serbia: 10am GMT, 5am EST, 2am PST on ITV Brazil v Switzerland: 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on ITV Portugal v Uruguay: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV 29th November: Ecuador v Senegal: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on ITV Netherlands v Qatar: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST on ITV 1st December: Japan v Spain: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV Costa Rica v Germany: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV 2nd December: Serbia v Switzerland: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV Cameroon v Brazil: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on ITV