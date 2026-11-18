The UK government could weaken its Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate

Some critics say that would be a "truly terrible decision"

Public EV charging could also get more expensive as tariffs spiral

Industry insiders believe the UK government is considering rolling back its Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) targets, as major automotive manufacturers and industry bodies have warned that the supply of EVs is on-track to outstrip demand.

Despite battery electric cars taking 32% of all new car registrations in the UK this October, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) chief executive, Mike Hawes, warned that support for the transition towards electrification, both by the government and the industry, “cannot be sustained indefinitely”.

Currently, the UK government wants 52% of all new vehicles sold to be electric in 2028, with that figure increasing to 80% by 2030 and eventually 100% by 2035, as combustion engine vehicles are phased out. But Hawes predicts a mere 37.5% share by 2028.

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As a result, many corners of the auto industry are calling for a revision to the mandate, with insiders predicting the Labour party could weaken its approach in the coming weeks — something Caroline Lucas, former MP for Brighton and Green Party member, believes would be a “truly terrible decision at a truly terrible time”.

On top of the environmental issues, which could see an extra 7.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2030, analysis by The Carbon Brief has also concluded that weakening the EV targets could also cost UK consumers £3 billion a year by 2030, thanks to electric vehicles proving more than £1,000 per year cheaper to own than petrol cars or plug-in hybrids.

To compound matters, there is the risk that billions of pounds worth of committed investment could be put at risk, including huge sums of funding by Charge Point Operators (CPO), as well as battery supply chains and tier one suppliers.

According to industry group Energy UK, the current mandate is “working in the way it was designed to work” and that it is the “single biggest driver of emissions reductions” in government climate plans.

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Analysis: The UK government needs to get a grip

(Image credit: Zest)

Whatever your personal stance on electric vehicles, any indecision from the UK government is likely to rock consumer confidence. This, alongside the introduction of a pay-per-mile tax for EV owners in 2028 is sending mixed messages to anyone thinking of making the switch to electric.

Analysis by charge point provider Zest has also concluded that the price of EV public charging could easily rise above the £1/kWh mark next year, thanks to the spiraling cost of the standing charge rate for the grid connection that network providers have to pay.

For example, electricity and grid costs take 48p of the 58p a driver pays per kWh before VAT at Zest's urban charging hub in Birmingham, leaving just 10p to cover every other cost.

According to the company, various freedom of information requests have revealed that the Treasury has known about the issue for some time.

(Image credit: Osprey)

Zest says it is now down to regulator Ofgem to step in and make the appropriate changes, but proposals to reduce the standing charge have been in discussion for three years without action.

Robin Heap, Zest's founder, called these network charges an “egregious cost burden” shouldered by EV drivers and that any speculation about weakening the ZEV mandate sends the “wrong signal to businesses committing millions to Britain’s electric future”.

While it is understandable that the UK government is trying to appease everyone with its renewed discussions around ZEV mandates, the indecision is not benefitting anyone.

It has been argued for years that both consumers and investors need a clear roadmap for the future, otherwise the country risks being left in transport limbo that’s only going to make motoring more expensive for everyone.

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