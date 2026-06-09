EV adoption in China has prevented as many as 262,000 premature deaths associated with air pollution since 2010

The move to EVs, which also aligns with China's goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2060, has reduced PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides considerably

With Chinese power generation still heavily coal-dependent, critics point out that EVs might just be clean at the destination until a fundamental shift in how the grid is supplied is implemented

A recent study by researchers in China points to reduced air pollution linked to EVs, saving as many as 262,000 lives by lowering local populations' exposure to pollutants.



The study indicates that reduced exposure to microscopic (fine) particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen oxides, thanks to increased EV adoption by consumers, has resulted in thousands of lives saved annually in the region.

It pointed out that reduced emissions of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and other pollutants from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and hybrid vehicles have directly contributed to lower mortality rates, especially in urban centers.

An urban-centric 'miracle?'

The study, which used satellite data to examine changes in both rural and urban settings, found that carbon monoxide and PM2.5 levels were down 30% and 23%, respectively, compared to a hypothetical scenario in which EVs were not in play.

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The research indicates that this directly prevented the deaths of as many as 262,000 people by reducing deaths related to lung cancer, respiratory illnesses, strokes, and heart diseases.

This is not an event in isolation; however, China has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in incentives, including subsidies for EVs and efforts to encourage a local EV market, resulting in EV giants that are massive global brands such as BYD and Geely.

The effect is not unique to China; an earlier study based in California also reported similar findings, indicating lower air pollutant levels in areas with higher EV adoption, with some areas indicating a near 4% drop in nitrogen dioxide pollution.

The findings, in tandem with a study in 2025, indicate that the overwhelming beneficiaries of such moves are urban centers, while rural or "economically small" cities in China exhibit a much smaller decline in nitrogen oxide emissions.

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This can be linked to an unequal distribution of EV adoption, with limited infrastructure and spending power, essentially capping the benefits of 'clean' tech and benefiting smaller communities.

While EV usage in China continues to save lives, the results are called both "encouraging and sobering" by a co-author of the study. It does point out that the onus for much of this falls on its larger, wealthier (and more urbanized) cities, which can afford newer vehicles, even as smaller cities continue to lag behind in a country where more than half of all cars sold last year were electric.

Concerns about how said EVs are 'charged' persist, suggesting that the emissions might essentially only be rerouted rather than actually eliminated from the ecosystem. China continues to meet nearly 55% of its energy demand, including EV power needs, using coal as of April 2026, even as the country aims to increase the share of solar, hydropower, and wind-based generation to meet its carbon neutrality goals.

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