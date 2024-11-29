Forget Garmin, this is the Black Friday dash cam deal I'd buy

If you're on the hunt for a dash cam, then now's a perfect time to buy one as there's plenty of great Black Friday deals to choose from. One of the best around is the Miofive S1 dash cam for $67.99 at Amazon (was US$89.99) in the US, or £61.99 (was £92.99) at Amazon in the UK.

Miofive might not be as well known as Garmin, but don't let that put you off – its pocket-friendly S1 ranks among the best dash cams out there for the money, thanks to its 4k recording, GPS and 5GHz Wi-Fi capability in a generously priced package. If you're interested in capturing rear view incidents as well, then you can also get the Miofive S1 Ultra for $138.95 (was $197.99) at Amazon in the US while it's £109.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon in the UK.

If you're interested in what other brands have to offer, take a look at our Black Friday dash cam deals hub. And if you want something to capture your adventures as well as your scrapes, then we also have a hub for the best Black Friday GoPro deals.

Today's best Miofive S1 deals in the US

Miofive S1 dash cam: was $89.99 now $67.49 at Amazon We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon for less, making it even better value. The tiny dash cam boasts crisp 4K video in day at night, built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find a better or more reliable dash cam. If you'd like a rear 4K dash cam thrown in too, check out the S1 Ultra deal, further below.

Miofive S1 Ultra: was $197.99 now $138.59 at Amazon The Miofive S1 Ultra is the dual 4K camera bundle and offers similarly great value with its $138.95 sale price at Amazon. It feature the same specs as the S1, and also suffers from a 30fps limit no matter the resolution, but you'll still struggle to find better 4K video quality from front and rear cameras, day or night.

Today's best Miofive S1 deal in the UK

Miofive S1 dash cam: was £92.99 now £61.99 at Amazon We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon for less, making it even better value – this bundle includes a 32GB memory card. The tiny dash cam boasts crisp 4K video in day at night, built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find a better or more reliable dash cam. If you'd like a rear 4K dash cam thrown in too, check out the S1 Ultra deal, below. You can add a 2K rearview camera to the mix with the Miofive S1 Pro for £109.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon which also includes a32GB micro SD card.

In our Miofive S1 dash cam review, we impressed by its day and night time video quality, as well as the lack of visual noise that can be an issue with cheaper dash cams. The dash cam's fast Wi-Fi connection means you can easily transfer your footage via the Miofive mobile app.

We found it easy to install the S1 too, although we did think that the windscreen mount wasn't the best, due to its sharp edges and lack of horizontal locking. We also lamented the fact that there was no 60fps recording option, not even for lower resolutions, as the Miofive S1 is limited to 30fps at all times. However, this is a small grievance considering its bargain price tag - which of course is even better with this current offer.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK