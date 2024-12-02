As a driving expert, I've found 20 unbeatable Cyber Monday dash cam deals for superb models by Garmin, Nextbase and others

Even though Black Friday 2024 has been and gone, now's still a great time to buy a dash cam, as record-low prices on some of my personal faves remain in place over Cyber Monday. I've hunted down the best deals and Amazon, Best Buy (in the US), and Halfords (in the UK) remain the best retailers to score the best prices – I've included my top 20 picks below.

My favorite dash cams are included in this year’s sale, but the Nextbase Piqo (2K) for $99.99 at Best Buy (was $149.99) in the US (that's £94 at Halfords in the UK, was £119.99) might be the best of the bunch. However, I must also mention also the Nextbase iQ (1K) for $299 (was $499) at Best Buy – a stand out deal for those with deeper pockets.

Below my best Cyber Monday dash cam deals you’ll find our FAQ section for this year's sale. I'm tracking each model's price history to determine the strength of their deals, and I'm only featuring dash cams I'd buy with my own money. Prices are fluctuating so be sure to check this page regularly for the best deals. We also have a Cyber Monday deals hub that's keeping tabs on all the best tech deals this year.

Today's best dash cam deals in the US

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy It's one of the tiniest dash cams you'll ever see being barely the size of a key fob, but the Garmin Mini 2 is a capable on board camera that captures high-quality HD footage. It puts a focus on simplicity and has a useful set of voice control commands, a handy smartphone app, while the camera is easy to swap out if you own multiple vehicles. The Mini 2 forgoes features like a touchscreen display in favor of being so small it hides neatly behind your car’s rear-view mirror, and you can grab it now for less than $100 from Best Buy, though you'll need to buy a micro SD card separately. This dash cam has very recently been updated with the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 which is a only minor update currently costing $137.99 at Best Buy (was $149.99). I think the Mini 2 is the better buy of the two.

Nextbase Piqo (2K): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has slashed $50 off the brand new Piqo 2K, which is a much smaller and simplified version of the pricier Nextbase iQ smart dash cam, with cleverly implemented 'light' versions of the iQ's smart features. For just $99.99 you bag the 2K version of the camera – that's cheaper than the 1K version right now. For most drivers, the Piqo will be plenty enough and it's a fraction of the price of the iQ. Is there a better dash cam for $100? We're not sure there is!

Miofive S1 dash cam: was $89.99 now $67.49 at Amazon We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon for less, making it even better value. The tiny dash cam boasts crisp 4K video in day at night, built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find a better or more reliable dash cam. If you'd like a rear 4K dash cam thrown in too, check out the S1 Ultra deal, further below.

70mai Dash Cam Omni: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The world's first 360-degree dash cam, the Omni features a Full HD 1080p rotating camera that can record the front view or cabin of your vehicle, controlled by the free app. One neat feature is the AI motion tracking mode that can follow and record a detected subject that lingers for too long by your parked vehicle. The dash cam has built-in MMC storage with 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options – the best value options is this deal for the 64GB – the lowest price yet for this innovative dash cam.

70mai Dash Cam A510: was $139.99 now $99.98 at Amazon We gave the 70mai dash cam A510 a 4.5 star rating in our in-depth review, calling it one of the best budget dash cams you can buy. It's already low price just got better than to this $30 discount and since then an additional $10 coupon applied at checkout, bringing the price of this dual camera bundle down to $99.98 – a record-low price for this dual camera setup; a 2K front camera and 1080p rear camera that's quick and easy to setup, ably supported by a fantastic app and it comes with a 64GB memory card. You'll struggle to get a better dash cam for the money this Black Friday.

Viofo A229 Pro 4K: was $379.99 now $239.99 at Amazon The Viofo A229 Pro 4K Dash Cam the offers reassurance of both front (4K) and rear (2K) camera coverage, delivering excellent video quality both night. In our A229 Pro review, we also praised its ease of use and ease of setup, being especially suited to small cars and confined cockpit areas with its slim form factor. We thought it was worth the high asking price when it launched in 2023, and now there's a huge price cut it feels particularly tempting.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W: was $259.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Garmin's flagship dash cam, the 67W, was recently upgraded by the X310, and as such it has received decent discounts ahead of Black Friday. The 67W is small and discreet and is easily installed, yet packs superb 2K video quality and can monitor your care while its parked. However, you'll need a hardwire kit for the latter feature, while cloud back up requires a Wi-Fi connection. This isn't the most feature-packed dash cam for the price, but Garmin is regularly near the top of our dash cam buying guide for good reason – super reliable dash cams with excellent quality video.

Miofive S1 Ultra: was $197.99 now $138.59 at Amazon We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon for less, making it even better value. Take the Miofive S1 Ultra, which is the dual 4K camera bundle – which is superb value for $138.95 at Amazon. It's a tiny dash cam with built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find better 4K video quality from both front and rear cameras for both day and night footage, or a more reliable dash cam setup.

70mai A810: was $179.99 now $126 at Amazon This dual dash cam scored as 4-star rating in our A810 review, thanks to its front facing 4K camera and Full HD rear cam, both of which can record HDR video and night vision. You also get built-in GPS and 24-hour parking surveillance features and real time viewing on your smartphone via 70mai's app. There's now 30% off this flagship model over Cyber Monday – it's unbeatable value right now.

Today's best dash cam deals in the UK

Miofive S1 dash cam: was £92.99 now £61.99 at Amazon We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon for less, making it even better value – this bundle includes a 32GB memory card. The tiny dash cam boasts crisp 4K video in day at night, built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find a better or more reliable dash cam. If you'd like a rear 4K dash cam thrown in too, check out the S1 Ultra deal, below.

Nextbase iQ (4K): was £449 now £329 at Halfords Launched just before Black Friday 2023, we labeled the world's best dash cam the "best add-on car security solution yet' in our Nextbase iQ review and there's now £120 off the most expensive version which is equipped with high-resolution 4K video. Nextbase currently has a raft of sales on its store too, including a buy one get one half price voucher, which could equate to a big saving if you need two dash cams at the same time, or 10% off any dash cam. Even with this large discount, which takes the 4K version of the iQ to the same price as the 1K version, the iQ is still expensive and you need an additional subscription to realize its full potential, but you'll struggle to find a more versatile camera for your vehicle.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was £119.99 now £94.99 at Argos It's one of the tiniest dash cams you'll ever see and barely the size of a key fob, but the Garmin Mini 2 is a capable on board camera that captures high-quality HD footage. It puts a focus on simplicity and has a useful set of voice control commands, a handy smartphone app, while the camera is easy to swap out if you own multiple vehicles. The Mini 2 forgoes features like a touchscreen display in favor of being so small it hides neatly behind your car’s rear-view mirror, and you can grab it now for less than £100 from Argos while there's also a bundle that includes a 32GB micro SD card. This dash cam has recently been updated with the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3.

Nextbase Piqo (2K): was £119.99 now £94 at Halfords Halfords has dropped some Nextbase-beating deals on Nextbase dash cams, especially the Piqo 2K, which is Nextbase's most recent dash cam, being a much smaller and simplified version of the pricier Nextbase iQ, with cleverly implemented 'light' versions of the iQ's smart features. For most drivers, the Piqo will be plenty enough and it's a fraction of the price of the iQ. At the time of writing there's £25 off which beats Nextbase's price by £5.

70mai A810: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon This dual dash cam scored as 4-star rating in our A810 review, thanks to its front facing 4K camera and Full HD rear cam, both of which can record HDR video and night vision. You also get built-in GPS and 24-hour parking surveillance features and real time viewing on your smartphone via 70mai's app. There's now 30% off this flagship model over Cyber Monday – it's unbeatable value right now.

Miofive S1 Ultra: was £199.99 now £136.99 at Amazon We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon for less, making it even better value. Take the Miofive S1 Ultra, which is the dual camera bundle – Amazon has the 4K front and rear bundle for just £136.99 for Prime members – superb value for twin 4K dash cams that record crisp video footage both day and night. It's a tiny dash cam with built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find a better or more reliable dash cam. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for the bundle – but even at the higher price it's still excellent value, though maybe keep an eye on this page to see if the price changes again.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W: was £199.99 now £160.94 at Amazon Garmin's flagship dash cam, the 67W, was recently upgraded by the X310, and as such it has received decent discounts ahead of Black Friday. The 67W is small and discreet and is easily installed, yet packs superb 2K video quality and can monitor your care while its parked. However, you'll need a hardwire kit for the latter feature, while cloud back up requires a Wi-Fi connection. This isn't the most feature-packed dash cam for the price, but Garmin is regularly near the top of our dash cam buying for good reason – super reliable dash cams with excellent quality video.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and have been heading up our dash cam coverage for the last two years. We've reviewed all of the latest and greatest dash cams and compiled the world's leading buying guide, helping consumers pick the best model for their needs, at the best prices. A number of the leading dash cam makers save their best deals of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it's definitely worth buying then if possible.

Cyber Monday dash cam deals: FAQs

Is Cyber Monday really the best time to buy a dash cam? As a general rule, Black Friday through to Cyber Monday is a great time to buy a new dash cam, with a number of leading brands saving their biggest discounts for the year's biggest sale event. However, not all brands get in on the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday action. Some won't offer a deal whatsoever, while other deals aren't as good as they first appear. In some cases retailers mark up the prices of cameras in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the actual sales event. Whatever the deal is, we're sure to let you know if it's a genuinely good buy, being armed with every product's price history and an intimate knowledge of the best dash cams out there. Ultimately, many dash cams do indeed drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals, and these are often among the best dash cam deals of the year.

What dash cam deals should I expect over Cyber Monday and where can I find them? Having covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for many years, we can tell you that many of the same products appear in the November sale year after year, and often for the same price. Despite a seemingly impressive discount, there could be better dash cam for you elsewhere for a lower price. That said, the leading dash cam brands have been busy this year. Nextbase, Garmin, Nexar, Viofo and Miofive have all recently launched new models in 2024, mean discounts on recently replaced dash cams could be on the way, or the first discounts on new products. Look out for deals on the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, Viofo A229, Miofive S1 and Nextbase 622GW. Amazon US and Amazon UK stock the widest number of dash cams and is often the best source for deals in general, especially so on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you have Amazon Prime you can often get next-day delivery. In the US, the likes of Best Buy, Target and Walmart offer alternative exclusive brands, while the best Amazon alternatives in the UK are Halfords, Currys and Argos. Do also check out our guide to the best dash cams for our top recommendations and all of the latest prices.

Why trust TechRadar this Cyber Monday

We've covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over decade here at TechRadar and we've learnt when all the best sales start and how to uncover all of the top deals. We also monitor sales throughout the year and track the lowest prices of the most popular dash cams as so we know a bargain when we see it.

All dash cams listed in this Cyber Monday deals guide have been rigorously tested by our experts and we only include gear that we personally recommend and would buy with our own money. We also lean on vast experience tracking the latest products and any potential snowball effect on older models that still cut the mustard but have cheaper price tags.