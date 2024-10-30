Best Buy just slashed the price of the world's best dash cam by $200

UK-based Nextbase changed dash cams when it launched its always-connected Nextbase iQ a year ago. Touted the first 'smart' dash cam, the iQ's smart features include emergency SOS, Guardian Mode, Witness Mode and Smart Parking.

We awarded the smart dash cam 4.5-stars in our Nextbase iQ review, with our main gripe being how pricey the hardware is, plus you need a monthly data plan to get the most out of its smart connected features. Those criticisms about pricing are going to have to stand down after Best Buy slashed the price of the iQ by $200 – you can pick up the Nextbase iQ for $299.99 at Best Buy, the lowest price for the best dash cam ever by a long way.

Nextbase iQ (1K): was $499 now $299 at Best Buy

Save $200: Launched a year ago, the world's smartest dash cam gets its biggest price cut of $200 off for the 1K version. That's $299 for the front camera only package, or $499 for the dual camera bundle, both available via that same Best Buy deal link. There's currently no such discount for the 2K and 4K versions of the iQ. In our iQ review we described Nextbase's latest and greatest dash cam as 'the best add-on car security solution yet'. It's still expensive even at the sale price, plus you need that additional data plan to realize its full potential, but you'll struggle to find a more feature-packed camera for your vehicle.

With its own data plan, the iQ is an always-connected camera. With its smart features like Smart Parking, it can update you in real-time if your car has been pranged while parked, while Witness Mode tells your emergency contacts if you've had an accident and uploads the footage to the cloud for you.

These smart features do the work for you, getting you connected to the help you need fast and auto-uploading video footage safely to the cloud. Trust us, the IQ is a godsend in stressful situations like a crash, when you're not thinking clearly.

The iQ is more than just its smart features. Nextbase is the leading dash cam brand in the UK and its cameras produce some of the crispest video footage we've come across - and we've tested countless dash cams from all the leading brands.

It's also a future-proofed dash cam. Nextbase has already added new features to the iQ since its launch, such as Voice control.

Nextbase recently launched its baby iQ, the Nextbase Piqo, which is a much cheaper and lighter version of the iQ and could be a superb alternative if you don't need the iQ's full suite of connected features. The Piqo is brand new and unlikely to get a discount any time soon, but starting at $129 / £99, it could be a superb iQ alternative.