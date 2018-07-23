The best VPN for Turkey for 2018

Nowadays, internet restriction is commonplace across Turkey. ISPs are blacklisting websites and social media outlets that are deemed unfavourable to the current regime. With the climate of political unrest still being felt throughout the country, there has never been a better time to use one of the best VPN services.

Whether you are in Turkey on holiday or for a business trip – or indeed you live there – a virtual private network is capable of encrypting your internet traffic and maintaining your privacy, not to mention circumventing the aforementioned content restrictions.

Best VPN for Turkey in 2018

Best all-round VPN

Number of servers: 4719 | Server locations: 62 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Great local coverage

Strong security

Monthly plan is expensive

Nine local servers (plus some of those are enabled for P2P action) make NordVPN the best VPN for Turkey in terms of server numbers. The provider delivered above average speeds in our tests, almost matching our normal (non-VPN) rates. The overall number of servers across the globe is a definite bonus, too.

NordVPN’s software supports a number of mobile and desktop platforms and different devices, and it’s feature-packed yet easy-to-use, catering to both basic and advanced users. The Panama-based service is P2P-friendly and supports six simultaneous connections.

The service excels on the security front. It offers a customisable kill switch (which can be app-based, or system-wide), dedicated IP, DNS leak blocking, Onion support for extra security, and a double encryption feature with select servers (sadly, not for any Turkey-based ones). There is a no logs policy in operation, which is always good to see.

The monthly billing is quite expensive, so your best bet is the affordable three-year plan. You can test the service through a 3-day free trial which is hidden away on the website, rather oddly. All plans include a 30-day ‘no-hassle’ money-back guarantee. The packages available are:

Fastest VPN

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

Superfast performance

Free 3-day trial

Some logging (connection times, IPs)

No refunds available

This VPN operates its own network, which certainly helps when it comes to achieving blazing speeds. Indeed, in our performance tests, we witnessed speeds which were more than double our usual download rates with the VPN turned off. The server count is also at the upper end of the scale with 700+ servers in more than 70 locations around the world. VyprVPN has one server on Turkish soil, based in Istanbul.

The provider offers tons of apps for different platforms and devices benefiting from a largely intuitive interface and an impressively user-friendly nature. Strong security chops include the proprietary Chameleon protocol which helps to avoid deep packet inspection and prevent VPN blocking.

Additionally, the service offers its own DNS service, NAT firewall, and round-the-clock customer support. The privacy policy is short and clear, stating that there is no logging of any kind. However, a deeper look reveals there is some session logging going on, mostly pertaining to IP addresses and connection times; but that’s still more than we’d like to see.

VyprVPN offers a free 3-day trial which is definitely a good thing as this provider doesn’t allow refunds of any kind. Paid subscriptions don’t provide much choice, and the monthly billing is pretty pricey. Your best option is the Premium plan billed annually, as it includes all of the advanced features (such as the Chameleon protocol). The packages available are:

Best VPN for desktop PCs

Number of servers: 2000 | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 3

Hassle-free 30-day refund

Quality desktop apps

A bit costly

No free trial

ExpressVPN offers some local servers in Turkey, although it doesn’t specify how many. During performance testing, we found our speeds were solid enough, and decent over longer distance connections too. The 2,000+ server count in 94 countries guarantees a lot of connection choices.

ExpressVPN offers streamlined and high-quality desktop clients for Windows, Mac, Linux, as well as Chrome and Firefox extensions. A bundle of apps for mobile devices round off an impressive collection of client software.

In terms of security, the British Virgin Islands-based provider uses OpenVPN (TCP, UDP), L2TP-IPsec, SSTP, and PPTP protocols, along with strong 256-bit encryption and features like an automatic kill switch. The privacy policy clearly states that ExpressVPN doesn't save or log any traffic data.

The commercial plans start off on the pricey side, and indeed the monthly plan is one of the most expensive out there. The service’s ‘no-hassle money-back guarantee’ eases the pain a bit as you are able to try the full package without any restrictions for up to 30 days. Considering there is no free plan or trial, this will certainly come in handy. As usual, the yearly subscription is the go-to option (you also get three months for free). The packages available are:

Most affordable VPN

Number of servers: 450+ | Server locations: 100+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Speedy performance

Low-cost 2-year plan

Basic mobile offering

Some refund restrictions

This Singapore-based VPN provider has two servers in Turkey. The service worked very well for us, delivering some impressive speeds that were on par with our normal download rates without a VPN. Ivacy doesn’t have a particularly broad server coverage compared to some providers, but with a presence in over 50 countries, it’ll do just fine – and as mentioned it does have Turkish servers.

The Windows client is cleverly designed so users can simply pick what they will be doing with the VPN – i.e. streaming, torrenting, unblocking content – and use preset options to optimise performance for that particular task. This obviously keeps things very simple for beginners to the VPN world, but there are also some advanced options for those who need them.

Ivacy’s mobile offerings aren’t as impressive, though, being overly basic and outdated. The service is torrent-friendly with optimised servers, and it allows unlimited bandwidth usage.

Security-wise, PPTP, SSTP, L2TP, OpenVPN and IKEv2 security protocols are in place with 256-bit encryption (do note, however, that there is no OpenVPN support on Turkish servers). Additional features include a kill switch, split tunnelling, Secure DNS and IPv6 leak protection. There’s no logging or monitoring of online activities, or recording of any session data. The only personal data stored is your email address.

There are three pricing plans on offer here. It’s important to note that while there is a 30-day money-back guarantee (7-day for 1-month plan), it’s only valid if you didn't use Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency as payment. In terms of affordability, the two-year plan is the clear winner by far. The packages available are:

Best balance of price and performance

Number of servers: 2500+ | Server locations: 25 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Great performance

7-day trial

Low on server locations

Monthly plan expensive

Hotspot Shield is one of the most popular VPN providers in the world. The service is low on server locations compared to some rivals but it has servers in Turkey. Hotspot Shield shined in the performance front as both upload and download speeds showed a slight increase compared to our normal rates.

The provider offers native clients for all major platforms and has Chrome and Firefox extensions too. The clients are simple to use although they do have some limited configuration options.

The service doesn't disappoint on the security front with the 256-bit encryption and all the standard protocols. As an added bonus, cloud-based malware protection is available too. The privacy policy is favorable as well, and it clearly states that any connection information or browsing is deleted when the session ends.

Monthly plan aside, the service is quite affordable and you can also try out the service with a 7-day trial. A free version is available too but you only have a US location available. There are three plans, and the 2-year plan offers the best value. The packages available are:

How to choose the best VPN service for Turkey

Given the government’s prying eyes, the security of any VPN needs to be top-notch so look for tight encryption, extra features on the security front, and a clearly defined privacy policy.

Local server coverage is important in terms of getting a reliable connection, although Turkish servers are fairly scarce in the VPN world, so any local servers are a definite boon. Finally, the service should provide easy-to-use clients for an overall seamless experience, and readily available customer support to resolve any potential issues.