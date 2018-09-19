What iPhone 5 SIM card size do I need?

One of the jumps forward that Apple made with the iPhone 5 back in 2012, was to change from the micro SIM of the iPhone 4S to a nano SIM. That means a smaller card size so that Apple could cram in new features like a larger screen, top quality camera and faster processing.

If you already have an iPhone 5 or are thinking of grabbing a handset, then what you need to know is that for the iPhone 5 the SIM card slot fits a nano SIM. On top of more information below, we'll also tell you how to get the best SIM only deal for your iPhone 5.

What is a nano SIM card?

The SIM card is the brain that connects your phone to the outside world via your network provider. That means from calls and texts to data, it all works using your network and that trusty SIM. Over the years we've gone from standard SIM, slimmed down to mini SIM, then micro SIM and now are in the nano SIM format for most new phones - including the iPhone 5.

How do I get a nano SIM card?

If you want to go SIMO then getting your new SIM is simple enough. You can get it directly from the network you decide to opt for. That means a SIM only deal via a shop, or sent to you in the post after you order over the phone or online.

If you've got an unlocked iPhone 5 then you can pick any network you like, so be sure to shop around for what's best. Check out our guide to the best SIM only deals here to find the ideal one for you.

How do I keep my old number?

This is where a PAC code comes into use so that you can change network but stay on the same number. This is easily done and doesn't even take that much time, so it's worth it to save sending a new number to all your contacts.

This is something you can get from your current network via a phone call. Once you have a new SIM, call the new network and give them the PAC code. This will allow them to port across your number so after a phone reset, and up to a 24 hour wait, you should be up a running like nothing has changed.