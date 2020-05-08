Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may be one of the best iPad 10.2 competitors - it's fairly affordable, has a good screen for the money, and its stylus offers a range of features that some users will find really useful. However it can be quite slow to use, and Android still isn't the ideal tablet operating system that it really should be.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could perhaps best be described as a mid-range tablet from the company, sitting above the Galaxy Tab A series of super-budget devices but below the ‘main’ series of tablets (as the ‘Lite’ name shows). It’s a pared-back version of the Galaxy Tab S6 from 2019, although it has a lot of differences to that device.

The tablet market is hugely skewed towards Apple’s iPads, so maybe it’s best to contextualize the new tablet with a comparison. It seems that while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a competitor to Apple’s iPad Pros, the Tab S6 Lite is squaring off against the basic iPad 10.2, with much from price to screen size being fairly similar.

So does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have enough to sway those looking for a new affordable tablet, and convince them to pick up an Android slate instead of feeding Apple’s monopoly? We got hands-on with the tablet before our full review, to bring you our initial impressions and findings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite availability is a little confusing, and it depends quite a bit on region. In the US, the tablet isn’t available to buy at the time of writing, but it has been announced, and we know it will be released for $349 for its Wi-Fi-only version, though it’s likely an LTE version will be released too. According to Samsung the device will be released ‘Q2’.

In the UK, the tablet is already available, and it costs £349 for Wi-Fi-only or £399 if you want LTE connectivity too. Both of these prices are for 64GB storage size models, which is the only version available in the country, but in Australia only 128GB slates are available, at AU$649 for Wi-Fi-only and AU$799 for a 4G connection.

In the regions it’s available, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be easily bought on the Samsung website or Amazon , as well as from some other retailers in each region. Some retailers offer the tablet’s ‘Book Cover’ folio case free when you buy the device, so check around to see.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. That’s only 0.1 inches smaller than the non-Lite tablet but the lack of that slate’s AMOLED panel with a higher resolution is one of the sacrifices of this budget tablet.

The screen quality is pretty good for TFT, as it’s bright and can be seen well even when outdoors, but the colors sometimes look a bit washed out compared to other devices, and when playing games or watching films sometimes the low resolution was noticeable.

When swiping the screen with the S Pen or a finger we noticed that the screen was a bit harder to swipe than some other tablets or smartphones, as there was a bit more friction or resistance. It’s not exactly clear why this is, but it’s likely down to being TFT, or any films applied over the top - either way, it was a bit of a nuisance when swiping to navigate or drawing with the S Pen.

The body of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has dimensions of 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm and a weight of 467g. It’s a lot heavier and bigger than a smartphone, then, but thinner than most, and overall we found it fairly dainty and lightweight as tablets go, which means it’s pretty portable. In fact, it even fits in larger coat (or dressing gown) pockets.

Around the screen there’s a bezel but it’s not particularly big for a tablet, and it houses the front-facing camera.

At the top of the tablet (when holding it portrait) there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, on the right side there’s a power button and volume rocker (which are further down than you'd expect, and we frequently accidentally pressed the power button instead of volume up), then on the bottom edge there's a USB-C port.

Not all affordable tablets have USB-C ports. Some are stuck with micro USB which is typically slower for data transfer and charging, so we’re happy to see the inclusion of USB-C here. The audio jack will also please many users of wired headphones.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is pretty plain, with the rear camera in the top left and not much else. The tablet comes in a choice of Oxford Gray, Angora Blue or Chiffon Rose colors, though not all different colors are available in all regions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also comes with an S Pen stylus, which is a pretty useful addition for drawing, sketching and taking notes.

Unlike the non-Lite version there’s no in-body place to house the stylus though, so it has to perch on top magnetically, though if you get the Book Cover (which we tested the tablet alongside, as you’ll see in the images), there’s a compartment for it.

Specs, performance and camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs on the mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM to create all-around middling processing speeds. We found the tablet veered between being fine to use at times, and rather slow to navigate and open apps at other times, depending on how many background functions were happening.

For example, when we were downloading apps the user interface felt very sluggish, and it was a touch slow when playing music, but generally for day-to-day use it was fine. Gaming was okay depending on the game, and we played Call of Duty Mobile without too much lag, although we’d imagine really demanding games might not be easy to play.

Perhaps the most obvious sign of the slow speeds was the face recognition unlocking, which rarely worked before we’d had time to type our password in anyway. It doesn’t help that you need to hold the tablet unnaturally far away from you for this to work.

Speaking of the cameras, there’s a 5MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chatting, and an 8MP one on the back. These shooters aren’t exactly amazing for photography, but it’s unlikely you’re going to do much on a tablet anyway, and they’re fit for the purposes you’d need for a tablet.

The front-facing camera works well for Live Focus camera mode (which lets you subsequently edit the background of a picture) or AR Doodle (where you use the S Pen to draw over a reflection of your face).

The battery in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 7,040mAh, which is fairly standard for a tablet of this size, and we found it easily lasted through a day of medium use while we ran our initial tests on the tablet. We’ll have to see how well it stands up over time for our full review.

Because of its worthy battery life we haven't yet had a chance to test the charging speed of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

It supports 15W fast charging, which isn’t exactly snappy compared to smartphones which can reach up to 65W, but tablets haven’t really used this kind of tech yet. We’d estimate around two hours of charging time, but will need to test this fully for our full review.

Software

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI laid over the top. This is mainly a change to the appearance of ‘stock’ Android, but all downloaded apps get sent into a drawer instead of onto the main home screen, and Samsung devices have a range of useful widgets you can put on your tablet home pages, like weather, Spotify controls and email previews.

So far most Android tablets typically seem pretty lacking compared to iPadOS ones, and that’s seemingly the case here, as there are very few unique features that transform the user experience from ‘big smartphone’ to ‘tablet’. In fact, if not for the name, this really could just be a big smartphone.

There are some pretty neat S Pen tricks that are fun to use, though, which are all easily accessible from the UI, thanks to a small icon that pops up to the side when the tablet notices the pen is in use. These include 'Create Note', which quickly brings up a small window you can scribble over, 'Screen Write', which lets you take a screenshot and annotate it, and 'AR Doodle', which we’ve already mentioned.

Depending on your line of work, these S Pen features may really help your productivity, though we should note the lack of an optional keyboard peripheral at the time of writing (unless you opt for a third-party Bluetooth one) means word processing requires the on-screen keyboard, which isn’t as natural to use as physical ones.

Early verdict

With its fairly big and bright screen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a good portable media-player, more so than some previous Samsung tablets. We wouldn’t exactly recommend it if you’re looking for a high-powered productivity machine though.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a closer competitor to the basic iPads than any slate Samsung has put out before - but that doesn’t mean it totally rivals Apple's alternatives in every way. It’s a little slower to use, and Android still isn’t designed with tablets in mind, so there are less accessibility and navigation options.

Saying that, the inclusion of the S Pen brings with it some tricks that you might not find in an Apple tablet. That’s been the case for previous Samsung tablets, but with its fairly low price the Tab S6 Lite might be a more tempting offer for some users.