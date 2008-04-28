Gigabyte GA-MA780GM-S2H review

It's a relief to see a new AMD product that's bang on target.

We speak, of course, of the 780G chipset. It really is the killer home cinema solution that we've been waiting for.

Good with video

The best bits are the UVD video decode engine and the comprehensive array of video outputs.

The former ensures that CPU load remains at around 50 per cent, when decoding a full 1080p AVC stream. And that's with a 2.5GHz dual-core Athlon 64 chip.

Add in HDMI, DVI ports and HDCP, and you have the first integrated solution that delivers on the HD home cinema concept.

The fact that it's dirt cheap in this form is a real bonus. Indeed, it's probably possible to build a full Blu-ray-capable media PC using this board as a base for under £300. Incredible, really.