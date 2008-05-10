Sandisk Cruzer Tag review

A memory key with a lot going for it, and all at an attractive price

This Sandisk memory key is small and compact, but comes with an oversized lid, which can be used to clip it to your shirt pocket.

With 4GB of space, this is the latest must-have capacity for the price.

Synchronisation tools

Aside from size, Sandisk has a host of tools to make it more productive.

You'll find U3 installation software, enabling you to run programs straight from the key, as well as cover your online traces.

There are also Sandisk synchronisation tools, which allow you to sync with Outlook and other Windows tools.

An impressive device

When it comes to read/write speeds, we found it could write 1GB of mixed files in 102 seconds, which isn't the quickest of speeds, but for most purposes it's fine.

The price, capacity and extra features make this a great choice for those looking for a multi-purpose memory key.