TechRadar news and features

Android Q
Android Q release date, new features and everything you need to know We've found several big new Android Q features in the betas
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT vs RX 5700
AMD Radeon RX 5700 vs RX 5700 XT: what's the best AMD GPU for you? Battle of the mid-range graphics cards
Google Android
Over 1,300 Android apps scrape personal data regardless of permissions No fixes coming until Android Q starting in August

Latest news

Project xCloud

Microsoft ‘still considering’ a $60 xCloud streaming console

By Nick Pino

The Xbox cloud console rumors re-emerge as Microsoft readies its xCloud game-streaming service.

Gaming
The best free photo editor

The best free photo editor 2019

By Alex Cox, Catherine Ellis

Updated Powerful and easy to use, these free photo editors rival any paid-for software.

Software

Leading forensics firm reportedly pays ransomware demand

By Darren Allan

TechRadar Pro

Another major organization has fallen victim to ransomware, and allegedly been forced to pay out.

Internet
Person looking at website on laptop

Why managed web hosting is better for businesses

By David Andrews

TechRadar Pro

DreamHost's David Andrews explains how managed website hosting can help simplify the process of keeping your site up and running.

Web

Buying a web hosting service? Check these 9 tips

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

Use this nifty list to narrow down the list of features you would like to have in your web hosting basket.

Internet
Best DNS server

Best free and public DNS servers of 2019

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Updated Using an alternative DNS can have many benefits, particularly if you pick a good one.

Web

Choosing a web hosting service? Then avoid these common mistakes

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

It’s easier than you think to fall prey to common misconceptions when it comes to web hosting providers

Internet
Watch love island online

How to watch Love Island online for free: stream season 5 from UK or abroad

By Alex Hughes

The ultimate guide to see how to watch Love Island 2019 online from the UK or while you're away on holiday.

VPN

You can get £500 off this Philips 4K OLED TV ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By Olivia Tambini

techradar deals Can't wait for Prime Day 2019? You can get this fantastic 4K OLED deal right away.

Amazon Prime Day
Best cheap web hosting

Best cheap web hosting deals of 2019

By Desire Athow, Brian Turner

TechRadar Pro

Updated These are some of the cheapest web hosting providers on the market.

Web
Best shared web hosting

Best shared web hosting of 2019: top plans from vetted providers

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

Buying Guide Want to save some money by going the shared hosting route? We’ve picked out the best providers here.

Web
The best free PC optimization software

The best free PC optimization software 2019

By Carrie Marshall, Catherine Ellis

Updated Free PC optimization software for noticeably faster performance without a hardware upgrade.

Software
broadband and tv deals

The best broadband and TV deals in July 2019

By Adam Marshall

TechRadar Deals Get the best deal on a broadband and TV package with TechRadar's price comparison tool.

Broadband
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: release date, trailer and news

By Vic Hood, Henry St Leger, Emma Boyle

Updated If you thought CD Projekt Red’s upcoming FPS RPG looked incredible before E3 2019, just wait until you see Keanu Reeves.

Gaming
Three mobile deals

The best Three mobile deals in July 2019

By Adam Marshall

TechRadar Deals We've found the best Three mobile deals so you don't need to look around - including the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10 prices.

Mobile phones
5 broadband

5G broadband: what is it and when will deals be available?

By Carrie Marshall

Broadband 5G broadband is live in the UK. Should you be excited? Yes (well...probably). We'll explain what 5G broadband is in this handy guide.

Computing

The best O2 phone deals in July 2019

By Adam Marshall

Updated We've rounded up all of the best O2 deals on the best phones so you don't have to.

Mobile phones
British Airways

British Airways gets hammered with a record £183m fine for data breach

By Darren Allan

TechRadar Pro

The airline is certainly paying a heavy price for falling victim to hackers last year.

Internet
Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3: release date, news and trailers for the next Borderlands game

By Emma Boyle, Henry St Leger, Vic Hood

updated We finally have a Borderlands 3 release date – but what will Gearbox's next shoot 'n' looter do differently?

Gaming
best cheap noise canceling headphone deals prices sales

The cheapest noise canceling headphone deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019

By Carrie Marshall

techradar deals Finding you the best selection of cheap noise canceling headphone deals and prices in the sales.

Audio
