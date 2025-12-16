Vodafone's new smart home router can even tell you when your family gets home
- Customers with the Ultra Hub 7 can set up a dashboard to see who's home
- Vodafone says consumers have been demanding more affordable and easy smart home security
- By using network-level detection, Vodafone is offering a less invasive way to monitor family members
Vodafone has launched a new 'Who's Home' feature built into its Ultra Hub 7 router to help families keep tabs on whether their children are home or whether lost devices are within the network.
The company says by using network-level detection instead of cameras or sensors, it's less invasive than other home security measures seen across today's smart homes, and it'll be available to all customers with compatible routers for free.
The tool will need to be activated via Vodafone's app, household members can opt in or out, and administrators can keep an eye on the Who's Home dashboard within the app.
The free-of-charge security measure is a welcome upgrade for those who typically seek these kinds of tools (and it's one that can be ignored by those who don't want it). With three in five Brits relying on broadband more than any other household utility, it piggybacks off existing hardware without straining family budgets.
Four in five consumers also demand more innovation in smart home security, with affordability (43%) and easy installation (33%) top priorities.
Vodafone claims to be the first to bring this type of tracking interface to market, including proactive notifications when household smartphones connect or disconnect from the network.
The company is already proud of its award-wining mobile app, which includes tools like network stability checking, troubleshooting, device management and password sharing by text or QR.
As the name suggests, Vodafone's Ultra Hub 7 is a latest-generation Wi-Fi 7-compatible router, which includes automatic 4G broadband backup and supports broadband speeds of up to 2.2Gbps up or down.
