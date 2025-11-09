Huawei targets SME challenges through simplified deployment models and unified technology packages

Installers gain efficiency through streamlined product combinations, replacing multi-vendor arrangements

Enterprise routers consolidate key communication functions into a single integrated system

Huawei has unveiled its latest launches for the European SMB market, revealing a strategy to make its technology more accessible to organizations that often lack technical depth.

At its Huawei Connect 2025 launch event in Madrid, the company outlined the eKit 4+10+N SME intelligence structure designed to support businesses by offering office, commercial, educational, and healthcare solutions.

This structure includes 10 predefined solution packages and a wider collection of additional products developed for specific deployment cases.

Addressing capability gaps with simplified deployment

Overall, the company highlighted 26 devices within this expanded catalogue, including updated business routers and collaboration displays equipped with integrated intelligence features.

The company argues many smaller organizations struggle to integrate advanced systems due to limited staffing and fragmented purchasing channels.

It claims earlier procurement models involving multiple subcontracted components led to delays and inefficiencies for installers serving the SME segment.

To counter this, Huawei has shifted from distributing standalone hardware to designing combined packages intended to reduce the expertise burden on businesses.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Huawei's European distribution business takes the '6 Easy + Enabling Partners' Profitability' approach as its goal,” said Steven Qin, President of European ICT Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei

This updated approach centres on providing solutions that incorporate routing, switching, and wireless functions with conferencing tools that rely on embedded AI applications.

These bundles are easier for installers to deploy and simpler for SMEs to operate compared with earlier multi-vendor setups.

Huawei emphasises the economic relevance of Europe’s extensive SME community and argues that these organisations increasingly depend on external support when integrating AI tools.

The company claims its new eKit portfolio is intended to help address common technology gaps by offering equipment that prioritises ease of installation and daily management.

Its enterprise routers combine communication functions in a single device, while its updated collaboration panels improve meeting quality through automated adjustments and acoustic controls.

For Huawei, these changes are steps toward improving efficiency in environments where reliable office software, AI systems, and productivity tools must operate together.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.