TechRadar news and features

New trailers for Shazam! 2 and Black Adam, but Warner Bros disappoints fans at SDCC 2022
The studio had lots to show off, but reports of a super cameo turned out to be wide of the mark.
We've got three easy tips for how to juice a lemon and some different ways to use the juice
We've got some pictures of the upcoming Fitbit smartwatches, and a few changes might be in the pipeline.
Said to be the experimental successor to C++, Google's Carbon programming language is here to try.
The key question is will that be quick enough to beat AMD which is also set to unleash Ryzen 7000 around the same time.
We know that the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are launching in August, but the details are still unclear.
New HP printers should fill a hole for hybrid workers who miss their printers more than anything else.
Tips on what to do with your old PC if you’re getting a new one.
The Canon EOS M was launched ten years ago today – and Canon needs to learn from its biggest mistake.
All the details from Marvel Studios' animation team from San Diego Comic-Con 2022
NASA's latest supercomputer takes a modular approach to upgrades, utilizing AMD hardware...among other things.
All the revelations from Middle-earth ahead of Prime Video's mega-expensive new spin-off
Carry out all your commands in Microsoft Edge.
Users disliked the sudden lack of transparency and worried developers would lie about the info they collected.
Ashampoo PDF Free 3.0.5 arrives to supercharge your editing skills.
Google will reverse a previous Play Store update amid criticism from the community.
Try out some of the best Wii U eShop games before the store shuts down for good.
Amazon expands reach into healthcare with takeover of primary care provider One Medical.
Mojang has taken a stance against blockchain technology and NFTs in Minecraft, and they're out.
Squarespace’s revamped drag-and-drop website builder offers independent mobile site editing.
We compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ZTE Axon 40 Ultra to see if Samsung's best phone still reigns supreme.
How to watch A raft of new shows sees celebrities, comedians and scientists getting into deep water with the toothy predators. Here’s our guide for how to watch Shark Week online from anywhere.
I've been in the photo industry for 15 years – these are the most common mistakes I see beginners make when buying their first DSLR or mirrorless camera.
We explain the clever technical tricks Apple can use to get higher-quality Bluetooth streaming from existing iPhones.