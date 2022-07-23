TechRadar news and features

All of the latest technology news and features from TechRadar

Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 update fixes issue behind your File Explorer crashes Two bugs that cause File Explorer crashes in Windows 11 have been fixed
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 opened out, face up on a table
We've got more clues for the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Small increases on the table
A screenshot of the official logo for Marvel Studios, which features silver writing on a red background
Marvel Cinematic Universe at SDCC 2022: Catch up on everything that happened All the new revelations on the future of the MCU

Latest news

Dwanye Johnson in Black Adam

New trailers for Shazam! 2 and Black Adam, but Warner Bros disappoints fans at SDCC 2022

By Tom Goodwyn published

The studio had lots to show off, but reports of a super cameo turned out to be wide of the mark.

TV
how to juice lemons

How to juice a lemon - and where to use the juice

By Jennifer Oksien published

We've got three easy tips for how to juice a lemon and some different ways to use the juice

Appliances
The Fitbit Versa 3 from the front showing the time

Leaked images show off the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4

By David Nield published

We've got some pictures of the upcoming Fitbit smartwatches, and a few changes might be in the pipeline.

Wearables
coding

Google thinks its new programming language can topple C++

By Craig Hale published

TechRadar Pro

Said to be the experimental successor to C++, Google's Carbon programming language is here to try.

Software
Intel Core i9 Processor Shown Back and Front

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs could be on shelves come October 17

By Darren Allan published

The key question is will that be quick enough to beat AMD which is also set to unleash Ryzen 7000 around the same time.

Processors
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in black

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leaks reveals pricing and battery life

By David Nield published

We know that the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are launching in August, but the details are still unclear.

Wearables
HP LaserJet Managed E800

HP makes a splash with its most significant printer launch in years

By Collin Probst published

TechRadar Pro

New HP printers should fill a hole for hybrid workers who miss their printers more than anything else.

Printers and scanners
Apple Lisa Computer

Buying a new computer? Here’s what to do with your old one

By Rosario Blue published

Tips on what to do with your old PC if you’re getting a new one.

Computing
The Canon EOS M camera on a blue background

The Canon EOS M at 10: a half-baked warning from mirrorless camera history

By Mark Wilson published

The Canon EOS M was launched ten years ago today – and Canon needs to learn from its biggest mistake.

Cameras
A promotional image for Marvel's What If...? on Disney Plus

Disappointing news on What If…?, Marvel goes extreme and more: Marvel Studios Animation at SDCC 2022

By Tom Goodwyn published

All the details from Marvel Studios' animation team from San Diego Comic-Con 2022

TV
supercomputer

The latest NASA supercomputer is a bit of a DIY masterpiece

By Will McCurdy published

TechRadar Pro

NASA's latest supercomputer takes a modular approach to upgrades, utilizing AMD hardware...among other things.

Computing
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power

Get a first look at Sauron in Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power as more details are revealed at SDCC 2022

By Tom Goodwyn published

All the revelations from Middle-earth ahead of Prime Video's mega-expensive new spin-off

TV
Using Microsoft Edge

This Microsoft Edge update will give power users plenty to celebrate

By Mike Moore published

TechRadar Pro

Carry out all your commands in Microsoft Edge.

Software
Google Play Store

Google Play Store bringing back Permissions list after outcry

By Cesar Cadenas published

Users disliked the sudden lack of transparency and worried developers would lie about the info they collected.

Security software
Remote working woman at home

This free PDF editor just became a pro tool

By Steve Clark published

TechRadar Pro

Ashampoo PDF Free 3.0.5 arrives to supercharge your editing skills.

Software
Google Play Store

Google Play Store update will bring back a feature that never should have left

By Joel Khalili published

TechRadar Pro

Google will reverse a previous Play Store update amid criticism from the community.

Computing
Nintendo Switch Wii U

The best Wii U eShop games to buy before the store shuts down

By Rhys Wood published

Try out some of the best Wii U eShop games before the store shuts down for good.

Gaming
healthcare

Amazon just spent billions to try and replace your doctor

By Will McCurdy published

TechRadar Pro

Amazon expands reach into healthcare with takeover of primary care provider One Medical.

Computing
A handful of Minecraft characters walking in a forest

NFT Bros are mad about Minecraft's new policy

By Shabana Arif published

Mojang has taken a stance against blockchain technology and NFTs in Minecraft, and they're out.

Gaming
Squarespace logo

Squarespace makes website building even easier with new placement precision tool

By Abigail Opiah published

TechRadar Pro

Squarespace’s revamped drag-and-drop website builder offers independent mobile site editing.

Software

Latest trbc

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra (L) and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (R)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: has Samsung’s champ been beat?

By Jon Mundy published

We compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ZTE Axon 40 Ultra to see if Samsung's best phone still reigns supreme.

Mobile phones
Great White Shark cage dive

How to watch Shark Week online: stream on Discovery Plus from anywhere now

By Daniel Pateman published

How to watch A raft of new shows sees celebrities, comedians and scientists getting into deep water with the toothy predators. Here’s our guide for how to watch Shark Week online from anywhere.

VPN
A camera lens next to a flower and butterfly

The 5 mistakes I see beginners make when buying a DSLR or mirrorless camera

By Tim Coleman published

I've been in the photo industry for 15 years – these are the most common mistakes I see beginners make when buying their first DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Cameras
AirPods Pro in man's ear

This tech could give AirPods Pro 2 the lossless upgrade we need

By Matt Bolton published

We explain the clever technical tricks Apple can use to get higher-quality Bluetooth streaming from existing iPhones.

Portable audio
The GoPro Hero 10 Black, one of the best action cameras, on a green background

Best action camera 2022: top adventure cameras from GoPro, DJI and more

By Mark Wilson published

Updated Looking for the best action camera you can buy right now? Our in-depth guide will help you find the right waterproof adventure camera for you.

Cameras