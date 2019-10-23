TechRadar news and features

Trending

TCL Plex
Video-focused TCL Plex smartphone launches in Australia today Affordable handset offers real-time SDR to HDR conversion
Sony A7S II
Camera rumors 2019: the biggest and best camera rumors around What cameras are coming before the year is up?
Samsung rolling out fix for critical Galaxy S10 and Note 10 fingerprint flaw Security loophole soon to be patched

5G

EU calls for speedy 5G rollout

By Anthony Spadafora

TechRadar Pro

EU urged to roll out 5G without delay, but security concerns persist.

Internet
Canon EOS 1D X Mark II

Canon EOS 1D X Mark III: what we want to see in the flagship sports DSLR

By Sharmishta Sarkar

Canon is reportedly working on the next iteration of the EOS 1D X line – here's everything we know so far.

Cameras
Ghost in the Shell

The best upcoming TV shows and movies on Netflix

By Stephen Lambrechts

Updated These are the best movies and television shows that Netflix currently has in the pipeline.

Television
Microsoft October 2 event

Microsoft's cloud business helps drive first quarter results

By Anthony Spadafora

TechRadar Pro

Microsoft has released its earnings report for Q1 of the 2020 fiscal year and its cloud business helped it beat Wall Street estimates.

Computing
iOS 14

iOS 14 release date, features we want and rumors

By David Lumb

While Apple has kept mum about iOS 14, here's what we hope will come with the next big iOS update coming with the iPhone 12.

Mobile phones

AWS hit by major DDoS attack

By Anthony Spadafora

TechRadar Pro

AWS customers were unable to reach websites and online services for several hours following a massive DDoS attack.

Computing

BBC News launches Tor mirror site

By Anthony Spadafora

TechRadar Pro

The BBC has launched a Tor version of its international news site so that users in countries with oppressive governments can continue to read its stories.

Internet
The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us 2: release date, news, and rumors

By Vic Hood, Emma Boyle

Updated We finally have a release date for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2.

Gaming

Splunk Mission Control looks to make security management easier than ever

By Mike Moore

TechRadar Pro

Threats can be tracked from start to finish.

Security software

Death Stranding: release date, trailers and news

By Vic Hood, Gerald Lynch, Emma Boyle

Updated Everything we know about the first title to come from Hideo Kojima’s new studio, Kojima Productions.

Gaming

US court system hacked to send phishing emails

By Anthony Spadafora

TechRadar Pro

The man who gained access to the Los Angeles Superior Court's computer system and used it to send phishing emails has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Computing

Pokémon Go updates: all the news and rumors for what's coming next

By Vic Hood

Updated Here's all the latest news and rumors on Niantic's Pokémon Go.

Gaming

The best VPN service 2019

By Adam Marshall

Updated We've tested the best VPN options (and the rest), scouring the web for the fastest and most secure VPN service out there.

VPN

Top Tech Conferences: The ultimate B2B tech events and show guide for 2019

By Mike Moore

TechRadar Pro

We've compiled the ultimate list of technology events so you don't have to.

World of tech

Amazon Music could use Black Friday as a secret weapon against Spotify

By Nick Pino

Analysis Amazon Music doesn’t have a huge subscriber base right now, but with the right deals it could take over the charts in 2020.

Audio

These celebrities are the most dangerous people to search for online

By Anthony Spadafora

TechRadar Pro

Googling these famous faces may get you hacked.

Computing
iPhone 12

iPhone 12: what we want to see

By James Rogerson

The iPhone 12 range is a long way off but we're already hearing leaks and rumors, giving us ideas of what we want to see.

Mobile phones
Bandzoogle

Best website builder for musicians in 2019

By David Nield

TechRadar Pro

Buying Guide You can show off your talents online without having any web coding or layout skills – these are the apps you need.

Web

Nintendo Switch Online features, cloud saves, and brand new SNES games

By Henry St Leger

Updated Nintendo Switch Online is the paid subscription service for Nintendo's bestselling console – but what do you get?

Gaming
Google Sycamore processor

Google creates quantum chip millions of times faster than the fastest supercomputer

By Mark Wycislik-Wilson

Google declares its Sycamore chip a major breakthrough for quantum computing, but IBM isn't so sure.

Future tech