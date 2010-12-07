Samsung NX100 review

The latest in Samsung's NX series of mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, the NX100 boasts a 14-megapixel APS-C-format sensor, full HD video, a 3-inch AMOLED screen and a 20-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens with focusing ring and Samsung's innovative new i-Function button, which allows users to choose from a series of manual settings.

Now interchangeable lens compacts are so well established that the challenge is to appeal to specific market segments – or just to stand out by doing something different. Samsung's response to this challenge is the NX100, the sister camera to the Samsung NX10.

The Samsung NX100 has a new feature called iFunction, which enables you to make camera adjustments via a new button on compatible lenses. Basically, iFunction sets up an extra layer of communication between camera and lens – so you get to use the Samsung NX100 lens' focusing ring to adjust aperture, exposure compensation, and other key settings.

Samsung claims this makes life easier for beginners, while at the same time making it faster for more experienced users to adjust exposure settings without moving their hands from the shooting position.

We wouldn't describe iFunction as a massive leap forward in camera usability that will change the market overnight, but still, Samsung deserves plaudits for trying something new.

As well as iFunction, other key selling Samsung NX100 specs include a 14.6-megapixel, APS-C-size sensor, high-tech rear screen and full 1080p HD video.