Sony KDL-55HX823

High up in Sony's "Cinematic" HX Series and just 27mm deep, this Edge LED-backlit LCD TV is a high-end choice indeed.

Treated to Sony's much trumpeted, but really rather bland monolithic design (plain gloss black with no embellishments), the chief feature of many on the KDL-55HX823 is its unusual 55-inch size, which seems ripe for lending 3D that all-important immersive edge.

Despite the likes of LG, Toshiba and Philips moving towards the cheaper passive 3D system that requires £1 3D specs, Sony has decided to stick with the trusted – although pricier and somewhat inconvenient – active shutter 3D system on the KDL-55HX823, which arrives with one pair of 3D glasses.

But could this be one of Sony's last efforts at active shutter 3D before it follows the others into the passive 3D TV arena?

It's hard to see how the KDL-55HX823 could justify its huge price tag while carrying a passive 3D system, since the active shutter goodies inside this HD TV are astonishingly effective.

A built-in 3D transmitter accompanies a Wi-Fi receiver that enables wireless hook-up for the KDL-55HX823's not insubstantial online dimension. During our test it included on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer, Demand 5, Sky News, LoveFilm, Eurosport, YouTube, blip.tv, DailyMotion and even a 3D samples service. It's constantly being updated, and currently includes 27 apps.

The smaller 46-inch version, the KDL-46HX823, which sells for £1,799, is also available. Both are ranked slightly below Sony's ultimate 3D flag-wavers, the HX923 series TVs. These also include 46 and 55-inch TVs – the £2,500 KDL-46HX923 and £2,999 KDL-55HX923.

The only major differences between the HX823 series TVs and the HX923 series models are the latter's gifts of a laid-back (as in, angled) design and a higher-spec Intelligent Peak LED panel complete with 800Hz.