You can now download everything you've ever uploaded to Instagram

Instagram has launched a new tool that lets you download all your photos, videos, comments, likes and contacts. The tool has arrived just as the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law comes into force. One of the GDPR’s key principles is that data subjects (in this case, Instagram users) should be able to request a copy of all their personal data.

Instagram is an American company owned by Facebook, but the fact that it operates in the EU means it must comply with the GDPR or face a fine of up to €20 million (US$24.5 millon, £17.5 million, AU$32 million) or 2% of its annual global turnover – whichever is higher.

Instagram will send you a file containing all your photos, comments, profile information, and any other data it holds on you. The site warns that it can only work on one request from your account at a time, and it could take up to 48 hours for your request to be processed.

Once you've received your link, the archived data is available to download for four days. Make sure you keep it safe, as it contains your private information.

How to download your Instagram data

Visit your Instagram profile on the desktop. Click the cog icon beside the ‘Edit profile’ button. Select ‘Privacy and security’. Scroll down to ‘Data download’ and click ‘Request download’. Check that your email address is correct and click ‘Next’. Enter your Instagram password and select ‘Request download’. Click the link in the email from Instagram. Log into your account. Click 'Download data'.