February 2026 update adds local file back for Android, using Google Drive

It's unclear whether this is a one-way backup, or live syncing

iPhones can sync Downloads file with iCloud Drive already

Google has confirmed it is adding local file backup to Google Drive with its latest February update (Google Play services v26.06, 2026-02-16), meaning your Downloads folder will now sync with Google Drive and be available to access from other devices.

This is on to of Android's existing Google Drive backup service, which covers system elements like apps, calls and settings, to preserve your phone's essentials when changing device or restoring after a factory reset.

At the moment, it's unclear how the feature could work, and whether Google Drive will open a new Downloads folder than syncs between devices, or whether locally-downloaded files will just be backed up in case of emergency.

Google Drive will back up your Android local downloads

"With the new local file backup feature, you can automatically save your downloaded documents to Google Drive, ensuring they are safe and accessible from any of your devices," Google's release notes read.

Most importantly, this is an Android update, so it's not available for iOS fans who have installed the Google Drive app. However, iPhone users can already download files straight into iCloud Drive, with those files becoming available anywhere users can access iCloud Drive.

It would make sense for Google's local file backup to work like this, rather than like device backups which don't offer live syncing.

Though the actual feature isn't available just yet, the underlying update can be downloaded from System Services within Settings. It should go live once Google turns it on server-side.

