WIN! A top-end PC power bundle

TechRadar has teamed up with ADATA to provide you with some top-end kit for your PC to help your system make the leap to the next level.

We've got four pieces of kit to give away, from super-fast solid state drives to cutting edge memory to make your set-up stand out.

First up from ADATA is the 240GB S511 SSD, which uses the new generation SandForce SF-2200 series controller, with native support for the SATA 6Gb/s platform.

The S511 offers the high-speed performance of solid state drives offering blinding transfer speeds at twice the rate of other units - so you could whizz a 5GB video file across in as little as 15 seconds.

Next we have ADATA's 8GB XPG V2.0 Gaming memory, which uses TCT1 (Thermal Conductive Technology), to offer operational stability while maintaining crucial higher performance. While it keeps gamers at the sharp end, the XPG Gaming v2.0 Series is suitable for all users, delivering the stability and compatibility to free up your computer's power for successful navigation for any PC purpose.

We're also giving away ADATA's 750w HM Series PSU, which provides continuous power in a full range of wattages and includes high-quality 100% Japanese-made capacitors.

Better yet, the HM Series gives you next-gen performance with modularized cable management and a smart dual ball bearing tri-colour LED fan reduces fan axis resonance, resulting in high airflow cooling and constant system power updates ADATA HM Series power supplies deliver you high-efficient performance and ultimate reliability.

Finally, we've got something to keep you going through any shocks to the system: ADATA's 750GB SH93 Ruggedised External HDD, the world's first waterproof and shock-resistant portable HDD.

It's a heavily armoured piece of storage and designed especially for people with mobile and athletic lifestyles (you know, the ones who live in catalogues... but it will also work down the beach too).

Wrapped in a rubberised enclosure that offers an innovative waterproof structure and all-protective Styrofoam on the inside, the Superior Series SH93 will shield all your valuable data (read: songs and pictures) from water and damage caused by drops, splashes or attacks from wizards. Plus the Superior Series SH93 range comes in vibrant colours and features a clean-cut design to 'exude a unique charm that appeals to the most active of us all'.

