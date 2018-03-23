Windows 10 Redstone 4 will turn Cortana into an interactive user manual

Microsoft clearly looks to boost Cortana’s effectiveness and helpfulness with the next big Windows 10 update. Known internally as Redstone 4 , this update introduces a new ‘Cortana Show Me’ feature that teaches users how to navigate key features of the operating system (OS).

The firm has released a test version of this feature through its Windows Insider Preview, publicly accessible by anyone who’s interested should they want to test out a less-than-stable version of the OS. Specifically, this feature can be found in the Fast Ring of Windows Insider Preview Build 17128.

This feature update follows one released just earlier this week that adds profiles to the Cortana digital assistant , allowing it to provide insights and reminders before you even ask.

Windows 10 rookies no longer

The idea behind Cortana Show Me, which is available through the Microsoft Store within this preview build specifically, is to make newly-minted Windows 10 users feel acclimated more quickly and easily. To that end, the app currently provides detailed guides on several key OS functions and tasks, while voice activation will be added ‘soon’, a blog post announcing the feature reads .

So far, here’s what Cortana can help new users with through Cortana Show Me:

Update Windows

Check if an app is installed

Uninstall an app

Change your desktop background

Use Airplane Mode

Change your display brightness

Add nearby printers or scanners

Change your default programs

Change your screen resolution

Turn off Windows Defender Security Center

Run a security scan

Change Wi-Fi settings

These changes are particularly interesting as it appears Microsoft is hell-bent on seeing Cortana win the war of digital assistants between itself, Amazon, Apple and Google – particularly with Amazon’s Alexa soon to make it onto Windows 10 PCs this year.

Widely assumed to be known as the Spring Creators Update when it finally launches, we expect to see this major revision to Windows 10 available to all (in the most stable version of Windows 10) sometime in April.