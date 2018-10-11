Windows 10 October 2018 Update could wreck havoc with Intel’s new graphics driver

Intel has released a new graphics driver for Windows 10 which improves performance for FIFA 19. However, the odd thing is the firm has downgraded the audio driver a previous version that could be incompatible with the October 2018 Update.

We reported on this particular bugbear a week ago, with the big Windows 10 update causing trouble on some PCs with Intel Skylake (6th Generation) or newer processors and Intel's Display Audio driver.

This gremlin was cured in version 10.25.0.10 of the said audio driver, but now Intel’s new graphics driver (version 25.20.100.6326) has rolled the audio driver back to the problematic version 10.25.0.9 the company just fixed.

Why this would happen is a mystery, in short. As Neowin reports, Intel clarifies that the known issues for the new graphics driver include: “When upgrading to Windows 10 October 2018, some installs may fail due to an Intel audio driver.”

Of course, the good news on this front (sort of) is that Microsoft halted the Windows 10 October 2018 Update rollout due to a file deletion issue. So nobody will be upgrading to the big update right now.

However, if you’ve already installed the October 2018 Update, going with this new Intel graphics driver could potentially cause a gremlin to appear. One again remember that the audio driver flaw only affected certain PCs with Intel 6th Generation Skylake or newer processors with Intel UHD Graphics 620 or better.

Hopefully, by the time the October 2018 Update resumes this Intel audio driver-related glitch will also have been solved.

Prime problem

Another known issue between Intel’s new graphics driver and the October 2018 Update is that Amazon Prime video playback can be choppy and/or have corrupted audio if your machine recently came out of hibernation,

As for the good stuff the Intel driver brings forth, as mentioned at the outset, it solves a problem with FIFA 19 when running in DirectX 11. Before the new driver, the issue caused corruption and the incorrect rendering of some in-game graphics.

This new Intel driver also added support for a pair of games – Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Battlerite Royale.

Meanwhile, if you’ve hit any other snags with the latest update for Windows 10, check out our article on how to fix Windows 10 October 2018 Update problems.