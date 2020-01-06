We're live at CES 2020 with everything you need to know about the best tech on show

CES 2020 has begun, and TechRadar is out in force in Las Vegas, Nevada at the huge tech show. While the doors to the show floor don't open until Tuesday, January 7, official announcements are already being made.

We'll be bringing you all the details on the hot new tech launched at the show throughout the week, as it happens, with news, previews, detailed hands ons and expert analysis.

For an overview of everything that's been announced so far check out our CES 2020 hub, and also keep an eye on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages for the biggest news and our behind-the-scenes look of the show.

You can also keep track of every single CES 2020 article we write too - ensuring you're well covered when it comes to feasting on the latest tech news.