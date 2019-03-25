Welcome to TechRadar's Space Week 2019

Welcome to TechRadar's first week dedicated to space exploration. 2019 is an exciting time for astronomy and space travel, with private companies pushing extraterrestrial travel to new levels, and space tourism finally becoming more than just a fantasy.

The stars have never been so close, so we've decided to spend a whole week looking at the technology that's making the universe a smaller place. For seven days we'll be boldly going throughout our solar system and beyond, and showing ways you can get involved and indulge your curiosity.

What's coming up

We'll look past Pluto and ask whether there's a Planet Nine in our solar system, explore the technology that's keeping astronauts sane on long voyages, and take a look at some audacious new ideas for space exploration.

Closer to home, we'll be showing you how to take great photographs of the moon, the Milky Way and the International Space Station, and sharing our guide to the best astronomy software for surfing the stars from your desktop.

Throughout the week, we'll also be keeping you up to date with all the latest news from the world of space travel and exploration.

We'll be posting each day's highlights on this page, so add it to your bookmarks and strap in – it's going to be a wild ride.

Monday

Are we getting closer to finding 'Planet Nine'?

It's at least five times bigger than Earth and it’s way beyond Pluto – but does it exist, and what does that mean for us?

Fancy volunteering for a 60-day 'artificial gravity' bed rest study?

Researchers will investigate whether a daily spin in a centrifuge can undo the harmful effects of living in micro-gravity

