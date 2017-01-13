We reckon £12 for 1,000 movies to get you through the winter is a pretty good deal

We’ve been pretty clear that we’re fans of the super-cheap Now TV box, so today’s deal of the day from Game is definitely one to consider, if the dark winter nights feel like they’re draining the very soul from your life.

It’s the older Now TV box - but your £11.99 gets a pretty nifty little multipurpose streaming box and the all-important HDMI cable.

You’ll also obviously need a relatively robust broadband connection to stream the pictures.

Buy a NOW TV Box + 2 month Sky Movies Pass, save 20% now £11.99 at Game

But why now? Well that £11.99 also gets you a two-month pass for Sky Movies - and that’s a big chunk of Hollywood glitz and glamour to get you through until that morning alarm feels a little less like it’s actually the middle of the night.

Sky’s offering is more than 1,000 movies as part of the package - including some of the biggest recent hits: brilliant superhero tentpoles Captain America: Civil War and Deadpool, the sublime Bridge of Spies.

Plus, there are movies slated to arrive in the next couple of months that include The Huntsman: Winter’s War, the remake of Cabin Fever, Johnny Depp’s Alice Through the Looking Glass and Frankenstein.

