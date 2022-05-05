Watch out Garmin, Amazfit's two new sports watches look like serious competition

Audio player loading…

New photos and specs have appeared showing that Amazfit will soon launch a pair of rugged sports watches to some of Garmin's best offerings

Earlier this week, we reported on a new FCC listing that appeared to describe a new Amazfit T-Rex Pro watch with a new design and a significantly larger battery. It sounded like it could be a real rival to Garmin's excellent Instinct 2 sports watch – and now the competition looks even tougher.

An anonymous source has shared photos with GSMArena.com showing not one, but two new Amazfit watches. The first is the rumored T-Rex Pro 2, which has a redesigned case with repositioned screws on the bezel and a metal tag on the right-hand edge bearing the Amazfit logo.

The watch also seems to come in a range of new colorways. The original T-Rex Pro was only available in black, but it appears that the new watch will also be available in a choice of gold, green, or khaki.

Most interesting for us is the watch's battery life. According to stats leaked alongside the photos, the T-Rex Pro 2 will be able to run for up to 24 days in mixed usage, or 10 days in heavy use. That's a huge upgrade from the first-gen T-Rex Pro, and almost equals the 28-day maximum battery life of the Instinct 2.

That's a particularly impressive feat since the T-Rex Pro 2 will sport a power-hungry AMOLED display rather than a basic memory-in-pixel screen like the Instinct 2.

Leading the way

GSMArena.com has also published pictures of a brand new watch called the Amazfit Vienna. This appears to be essentially the same as the T-Rex Pro 2, but with an extra coat of gloss and a tougher build.

While both watches will feature titanium cases, the Vienna will have a sapphire crystal lens rather than the standard toughened glass. It'll also have a water resistance rating of 20ATM rather than 10ATM, which will make it suitable for high speed watersports.

The Vienna will have far more storage than the T-Rex Pro 2, and we've got our fingers crossed that some of that space will be available for downloading additional maps. One of our biggest complaints about the first-gen Amazfit T-Rex Pro was its lack of navigation tools, so although it could use GPS to track your location during workouts, you couldn't plot a route ahead of time, then use the watch to follow it.

If the Vienna can challenge Garmin when it comes to pathfinding, we may have a real contender on our hands.