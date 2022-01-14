How to watch every Liverpool football match online from anywhere in the world

Audio player loading…

You can watch every Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world with a subscription to the right streaming service. It's not always possible to get to Anfield, so watching the Reds on TV is the next best thing. The great news is that you don't have to miss a single second of any Liverpool football match Even if you go abroad, a VPN will let you access Liverpool live streams wherever you are.

Every single Liverpool game is available to watch online and sometimes on TV, whether they're playing in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup or Carabao Cup. You can even catch them in the Club World Cup, European Super Cup and the Community Shield when they're in them too.

We'll break it down region by region but the luckiest Liverpool fans at the moment look to be those in Canada, who can watch most of their games on DAZN. In the States, streaming services Sling, FuboTV and Peacock offer the best options, with a little help from ESPN+ when it comes to domestic cup games.

Those in Australia should look towards Kayo Sports and Optus Sport, and, in the UK, it will be either BT Sport or Sky Sports for the majority of games, with the odd match on ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video. Read on for full details and don't forget to use a VPN to access your regular Liverpool live stream if you're out of the country.

Liverpool live stream anywhere in the world

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your regular Liverpool live stream service, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching a game in particular parts of the world.

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue. They're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool live streams from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch. It's compatible with most smart devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and more. It's secure, speedy and simple-to-use. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you before you commit. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it, then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to.

USA: Liverpool live streams

Premier League

NBC has the rights to the Premier League in the US, with games also shown on USA Network and NBCSN, and the Peacock TV streaming service, which costs just $4.99 per month.

Meanwhile, if you don't have NBCSN or USA Network on cable, they're available through these excellent OTT streaming services:

Sling TV 3-day free trial - includes NBCSN and USA Network

FuboTV 7-day free trial - includes NBCSN and USA Network

Champions League

CBS is the Champions League TV rights holder in the US. That means you can watch Liverpool in the Champions League on the CBS TV channel or its streaming service Paramount Plus.

If you don't have CBS on cable, it's available through FuboTV.

FA Cup, Carabao Cup

ESPN has the rights to both English domestic cup competitions and shows every single FA Cup and Carabao Cup game live on ESPN Plus.

It's $6.99 per month for ESPN+ or you can get it with Hulu and Disney+ for $13.99 as part of the great value Disney Plus Bundle.

If you don't have ESPN on cable, it's available through both Sling and FuboTV.

UK: Liverpool live streams

Premier League

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the official UK broadcasters for the Premier League, but occasionally some games are shown on Amazon Prime Video.

The vast majority of games, however, are on Sky Sports and BT Sport, and you don't need long-term subscription packages to either of them. Try these instead:

NOTE: Not every Liverpool Premier League game is televised in the UK. If you're abroad in the UK, you can still access your games on Sling, FuboTV, Optus, DAZN and elsewhere if you use a VPN. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Champions League

BT Sport, meanwhile, has exclusive rights for the Champions League, which makes it the place to watch all of Liverpool's games in the competition.

FA Cup

Liverpool's FA Cup games are televised free on the BBC and ITV in the UK. You can watch them on live TV, as well as on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Carabao Cup

Sky Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK. Not every Liverpool game will be televised, but you'll be able to tune in to those that are, using the Sky TV and Now TV details above.

CAN: Liverpool live streams

Premier League, Carabao Cup, Champions League

Liverpool fans based in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the Carabao Cup, all 380 Premier League games, plus Champions League action.

You can watch almost every Liverpool live stream on DAZN for just $20 per month, or you can subscribe annually for $150.

FA Cup

For FA Cup coverage, you'll have to turn to Sportsnet, which is available on most Canadian cable packages.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month.

AUS: Liverpool live streams

Premier League

Optus Sport is the official Australian broadcaster for the Premier League. You can watch every EPL fixture on the streaming service, and that of course includes every Liverpool game. A subscription costs $14.99 per month.

Champions League

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Champions League in Australia, with a subscription costing $20 per month.

Carabao Cup

You can watch Liverpool in action in the Carabao Cup by subscribing to either beIN Sports or Kayo Sports, both of which offer new users a two-week free trial.

After that, a subscription to beIN Sports costs $19.99 per month, while a subscription to Kayo Sports costs $25 a month for simultaneous streaming on two screens, or $35 a month for streaming on up to three devices at a time.

Kayo Sports would be our recommendation, as it includes beIN in its package, in addition to an enormous variety of live sports.

FA Cup

Free-to-air Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can live stream Liverpool's cup games for free on 10Play.

NZ: Liverpool live streams

Premier League, Champions League

Spark Sport is the place to watch Premier League and Champions League football in New Zealand, with a subscription costing $24.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Spark Sport 7-day free trial (NZ$24.99 per month after)

FA Cup

You can watch Liverpool's FA Cup games on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service.

If you don't have the network on cable, you can instead subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sky Sport Now for $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

Carabao Cup

beIN Sports has the rights to live Carabao Cup coverage in New Zealand, and Sky subscribers can add it to their package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month.

India: Liverpool live streams

Premier League

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch all of Liverpool's Premier League games either using the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription.

Prices start from 499 rupees for a year for the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for the Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and in 4K.

Champions League, FA Cup

Sony Pictures Networks is the place to watch the Champions League and FA Cup, and you can live stream Liverpool's games on the over-the-top streaming service SonyLIV.

Carabao Cup

Viacom18 Media has the exclusive TV rights to air Carabao Cup matches in India, which means you can watch Liverpool in action on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.

Can I watch Liverpool live streams on LFCTV?

LFC TV is Liverpool's own in-house TV channel and streaming service. It's available to Sky and Virgin Media customers in the UK, for £7 per month.

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can subscribe to LFC TV GO instead, which costs the equivalent of £4.99 per month, or £49.99 per year.

What you get is full replays of first-team matches, usually a matter of hours after the games finish, news bulletins, interviews and documentaries from Melwood, and live coverage or highlights of every U23s and U18s match.

Liverpool fixtures

All times are given in ET. Add 5 hours for GMT, 10.5 hours for IST, 16 hours for AEDT and 18 hours for NZDT. Take away 3 hours for PT.

January and February fixture times and dates are confirmed. Later dates are provisional.

January 2022

Sun, 16 Jan: Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League, 9am

Thu, 20 Jan: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup, 2.45pm

Sun, 23 Jan: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League, 9am

February 2022

Sun, 6 Feb: Liverpool vs Cardiff, FA Cup, 7am

Thu, 10 Feb: Liverpool vs Leicester, Premier League, 2.45pm

Sun, 13 Feb: Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League, 9am

Wed, 16 Feb: Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Champions League, 3pm

Sat, 19 Feb: Liverpool vs Norwich, Premier League, 10am

March 2022

Sat, 5 Mar: Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League, 10am

Tue, 8 Mar: Liverpool vs Inter Milan, Champions League, 3pm

Sat, 12 Mar: Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 19 Mar: Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League, 10am

April 2022

Sat, 2 Apr: Liverpool vs Watford, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 9 Apr: Man City vs Liverpool, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 16 Apr: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 23 Apr: Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 30 Apr: Newcastle vs Liverpool, Premier League, 10am

May 2022

Sat, 7 May: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League, 10am

Sun, 15 May: Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League, 10am

Sun, 22 May: Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League, 11am