Wales vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 semi-final from anywhere

The second semi-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup sees Wales aiming to reach their first ever RWC final while South Africa are in the hunt for what would be their third winners title. A place in the Rugby World Cup final is at stake, but which team will run out as winners? Watch the action as it happens with our Wales vs South Africa live stream guide.

Wales scraped through by the finest of margins in the closing stages of their quarter-final against France, and will have to be improve if they are to make next week's final.

Live stream Wales vs South Africa - where and when The second RWC semi-final takes place at the 72,327 capacity Nissan Stadium in Yokohama. The game kicks off at 6pm JST local time - so that's a 9am GMT start for Wales fans and folks tuning in from the UK, and a 11am SAST kick-off for Springboks supporters looking to cheer on their side from South Africa.

The Springboks have improved as the tournament has gone on, going about their business somewhat under the radar, and go into the game as slight favourites.

South Africa showed plenty of discipline in their quarter-final victory over Japan, resisting wave upon wave of the host nation's attacks before running out comfortable winners, and they'll likely need to show similar resilience against a talented Welsh side on Sunday.

Jonathan Davies looks set to return at centre for the Welsh after he missed out against France because of a knee injury, but the news isn't so good regarding back-rower Josh Navidi who has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Wales vs South Africa live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup somewhere that doesn't show the rugby and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit.

And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and the USA).

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as our out-and-out favourite. As well as boasting speedy connections, super strength security, wonderful simplicity to use and adapatbility with loads of mobile and TV streaming devices, Express VPN also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee allowing you to give it a try without committing fully. That said this #1 rated best VPN in the world right now is also really reasonably prices and you can sign up for an annual plan to get 49% off and 3 months extra absolutely FREE. Setting things up is super simple. Once you've chosen you're VPN provider and installed their software, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. Choose any country showing the Rugby World Cup and watch as if you were in that part of the world.

How to stream Wales live in the UK for FREE

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all remaining matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. This Wales vs South Africa semi-final will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7.30am BST and kick-off at 9am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the Springboks game in South Africa

Live coverage of this second Rugby World Cup semi-final will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 11am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in Australia for FREE

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 7pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa in New Zealand FREE

Today's match, along with the final, will be shown live and free-to-air in New Zealand via TVNZ. Kick-off is at 9pm NZST on Sunday evening. Additionally, streaming service Spark Sport has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Spark had been offering a $89.99 Tournament Pass to cover every match or you could alternatively buy single matches for $24.99, however most rugger fans will quite sensibly now opt for TVNZ's free offering at this stage. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for Sunday's match is at 5am ET and 2am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $99.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $34.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

