Voxi's 12GB of data SIM only deal only costs £12/pm but has a long list of features

If you've been looking to get a new SIM plan, one of the best options to go for right now will be Voxi. Along with being a flexible network, it also has a very unique selling point.

Across all of its plans (except for its cheapest option), Voxi will offer you unlimited usage of both streaming and social media apps. This includes Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon Prime Instant Video, Netflix and more.

On top of that, all of Voxi's plans are 5G-enabled and operate on 1-month rolling contracts allowing you to leave at any time. While it offers a few different SIM only deals, its 12GB of data for £12 a month plan stands out the most, offering the best overall blend of pricing and features.

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month

This is going to be the best value option from Voxi for most people. It only costs £12 a month but for that price you'll get 12GB of 5G data. That's on a 1-month rolling contract and along with the data, you'll also get unlimited usage of both social media and streaming apps. This includes Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Instant Video and more.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

If you know that 12GB of data isn't going to be enough for you, this £20 a month offer might suit you better. This boosts your data cap all the way up to 45GB. On top of that, you'll still get the unlimited social media and streaming like the above offer as well as getting 5G connections.

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.