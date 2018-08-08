Vote for the winners of the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards

It's that time of the year again. It's time to crown the finest performers in the mobile world with the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2018, and we need your help to pick the winners from our stellar shortlists. And there are great prizes to be won!*

Vote now & win! Everyone who votes will be in with a chance of winning* our tech bundle worth over £1,600! The prize bundle includes some top tech goodies: - BlackBerry Key2 smartphone

- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones

- JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker

- 2 x Sennheiser AMBEO smart headset

- 3 x Anker PowerCore 20100 portable power bank Vote Now

You've already helped our judges narrow down our fantastic longlists to the star-studded shortlists you can see at the bottom of this article, and we're calling on you again to help our judges pick the winners from these exclusive shortlists.

The good news is that voting is now open, so please take a moment to have your say on who should claim a coveted award.

Voting the winners of the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2018 will close at 2pm on August 31, so make sure you don't miss out.

Once we've counted all the votes, and consulted with our expert judges, we'll announce the winners at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, on October 11 2018 in London.

Please click the link above to vote in this year's TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.

The 2018 Awards Shortlists

Best Repair Service

Apple Care

CeX

Fone Doctor

i-Fix

iSmash

Team KnowHow

Best Recycling Service

CeX

Envirofone

Mazuma Mobile

Music Magpie

O2 Recycle

Vodafone

Best Wearable

Apple Watch 3

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit Versa

Garmin Vivofit 4

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Pro

Samsung Gear Sport

Best Value Phone

Alcatel 3V

Honor 7A

Honor 7C

Moto G6 Play

Nokia 5.1

Vodafone Smart N9

Best Mid-Range Phone

Honor 10

Moto G6 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 8

Samsung Galaxy A8

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Best Camera Phone

Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei P20 Pro

iPhone X

OnePlus 6

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Best Gaming Phone

Honor 10

iPhone X

OnePlus 6

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ2

Phone of the Year

Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei P20 Pro

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

OnePlus 6

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Best Value Network

giffgaff

Plusnet

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Vodafone

Voxi

Best Networking for Roaming

EE

giffgaff

O2

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Network for Data

EE

giffgaff

O2

Sky Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Network

EE

giffgaff

O2

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Smart Home Device

Amazon Echo (2017)

Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon Echo Spot

Apple HomePod

Google Home Mini

Sonos One

Best Online Retailer

Amazon

Carphone Warehouse

ebay.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

Three

Vodafone

Best High-Street Retailer

Carphone Warehouse

EE

John Lewis

O2

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best In-Store Customer Experience

Carphone Warehouse

EE

John Lewis

O2

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Customer Care

Carphone Warehouse

EE

John Lewis

O2

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone