Volvo is putting YouTube in its cars

Video playback will come to all Volvo cars with Google built-in

(Image credit: Volvo)
Volvo is bringing the YouTube video player to its cars which run on Google's operating system - so yes, you'll soon be able to watch YouTube videos in your Volvo.

First things first: Safety. Volvo has a long history of safety and you'll only be able to watch YouTube videos when the car is stationary - so while you're charging your electric car, waiting for a friend, or picking up takeout. 

If you have a few minutes to kill, you'll now be able to take advantage of the large screen in the center of your Volvo's dash and catch up on some unboxing videos.

And since Volvo offers unlimited data in its cars (varies by market), you will be able to watch YouTube as long as you want for no additional charge.

Which cars are getting YouTube?

YouTube video playback will come to all Volvo cars fitted with the Android Automotive OS - and at the time of writing that's the following vehicles.

There's currently no exact release date for the YouTube app to appear in cars, a spokesperson for Volvo has told us it will be "soon (this year)" - which narrows it down to a 12 month period, so not really narrow at all.

When YouTube does become available, you'll be able to download it in the same way you currently do with the Spotify app.

There's more in the way of downloadable applications for Volvo cars on the horizon too, with the firm revealing soon you'll be able to "download navigation apps like Sygic and Flitsmeister, charging apps like Chargepoint and Plugshare, and parking apps like SpotHero and ParkWhiz where available."

