Virgin's £7 p/m SIM only deal is the best cheap SIMO around - but not for long

When it comes to SIM only deals, the market has been inundated with brilliant big data options for weeks now. While we've had affordable options on 100GB, commitment-free unlimited offers and the very recent memory of Three's unbeatable AYCE offer, cheap SIMO has been a little bit neglected - until now.

In a flash sale ending on March 28, Virgin has given budget SIMO hunters an offer to be excited about. Tripling the data on a 1GB contract you can now get 3GB of data for just £7 a month. A look through the best SIM only deals will show you that, when it comes to cheap offers, nothing quite touches this for the amount of data you're getting.

This cheap Virgin Mobile SIM only deal in full:

Virgin Mobile SIM only flash sale | 12-month contract | 1GB 3GB data | 1500 minutes and unlimited texts | £7pm

We can't see it getting much better than this for an affordable SIM. For just £7 a month you get 3GB of data - a price that no other offer matches at this data point. You are limited to 1500 minutes but this probably won't feel like much of a restriction to most people. Just make sure that you take advantage of this flash sale while it lasts... Deal ends on March 28

What other SIMO offers are available?

When it comes to cheap SIMO offers, it doesn't get much better than this. iD currently offers the cheapest SIM in the UK at £3.99 but you will be capped at 1GB of data for a month. Or for a slight data boost, a SIM straight from Vodafone offers 6GB for a tenner a month.

On the other end of the scale, there really is no beating Mobiles.co.uk's 100GB data Vodafone SIMO. It costs £20 a month but that price effectively gets knocked all the way down to £13 a month after a hefty £84 cashback by redemption offer - big data does not come cheaper than that.

Or for those hoping for tonnes of data without the commitment, Smarty has a one month unlimited data plan for just £25 - perfect if you don't like the idea of being stuck in a long contract.

