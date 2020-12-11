Vin Diesel will punch dinosaurs in the sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved

Fans of survival action, meet fans of Vin Diesel - which is everyone, right? The Fast and Furious megastar is starring in the sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, with a trailer debuting at the Game Awards 2020 showing Diesel doing what he would theoretically do best: punch dinosaur men.
The trailer follows Diesel as Santiago, who seems to be some sort of tribe leader as he fights bone-festooned humanoids before a T-Rex crashes the party and forces the humans to escape into a cave...where they find advanced technology. Santiago apologizes to someone unknown, and scene.
Yes, it looks like Ark 2 will have some sort of plot, though we’d bet there’s plenty of the same survival action that made the original such a hit. Unfortunately, there’s not much else to go on at this point. But perhaps the Diesel is enough fuel to keep hopes going until we know more.
Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s: 🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s storyCatch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M! 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16vaDecember 11, 2020