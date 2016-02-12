The best movies to stream on Valentine's Day

It's official – streaming a movie while snuggling up to a loved one is now considered an extremely romantic act (just don't ask us to back that up with hard facts).

Since the advent of the 'Netflix and Chill' phenomenon, couples have moved away from the traditional 'date night at the cinema' in favour of streaming movies at home and 'getting their love on' as soon as the mood strikes – try doing that in a packed theatre without getting kicked out!

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, we've carefully selected some of the best romantic movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV, so that you too can stay in for a romantic weekend with your significant other.