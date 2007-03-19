CeBIT 2007: Samsung's monitors need USB only

Not only are computer monitors getting bigger and wider, but Samsung has produced a monitor that only needs a USB port to be able to hook up to a computer. Both were shown off at the CeBIT show in Hannover last week.

The Samsung Syncmaster 940UX and the Samsung Syncmaster 2040UX use a technology called ubisync, which emulates a VGA-card using built-in software. It sends the information through a USB cable, interpreting the signals from the computer as pictures. Inside the monitor, the drivers are stored in flash memory.

When installing the Samsung Syncmaster 940UX and the Samsung Syncmaster 2040UX, a piece of software that's required in order for ubisync to work properly is automatically installed when the computer and monitor are first connected.

Up to six Syncmaster monitors can be connected at a time, and no graphics card is needed. If you do use a graphics card, another two monitors can be hooked up via DVI or D-sub.

"The drivers eliminate user inconveniences such as additional graphic card purchases and separate driver downloads and installations," Samsung said in a statement.

Each monitor can be connected via its own USB slot, or they can be daisy-chained together. Since USB can only cope with 480Mbit/s of bandwidth, you won't be able to play 3D games or watch high-resolution movies using these monitors, which run at 1,600 x 1,200 resolution. They have a 2ms response time and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

Samsung could not tell us how much power is needed to run the 19-inch Syncmaster 940UX or the 20-inch Syncmaster 2040UX. The monitors are due in May and will cost £349 and £479 respectively.

A Samsung spokesman at CeBIT told us that more USB-supported monitors are planned for the future.