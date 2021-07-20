Three is now offering a fantastic 30GB of data for £10 a month SIM only deal

If you've been on the search for cheap SIM-only deals and looking to get your hands on a lot of data at a low price, a flash sale from Three could be the perfect option for you right now.

Until Friday, July 30, Three is offering a 30GB of data SIM at a price of just £10 a month. That means roughly 6000 songs streamed, 60 hours of SD video streaming or, 360 hours of online internet browsing.

Overall, that is one of the best cheap SIM plans around plus, Three includes 5G at no added cost making it perfect for devices like the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21.

If you miss the end date or know you'll need more data, Three's unlimited data plan for £16 a month is a fantastic alternative for a slightly higher price.

Three's time sensitive SIM only deal in full:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

This is a fantastic offer for anyone looking for a cheap SIM-only deal right now. You'll get 30GB of data while only having to pay £10 a month. While that alone is a fantastic price, the fact that 5G is included at no extra cost makes this one of the leading cheap plans right now. Just make sure to get in before the deal ends on Friday, July 30.View Deal

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.