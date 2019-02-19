Three extends best ever SIM only deal...again: £20 per month for unlimited data

Sometimes the best deals just won't die. We've been hearing for weeks about how Three is going to finally bring the curtain down on its so-called 'limited time' unlimited data SIM discount, only for the offer to be extended. And it's happened again.

First we were told that this SIM only deal would end at the start of the month, then on February 18. But now we've had confirmation from Three that it's extending it again. So you can now get this unlimited SIM only deal for just £20 per month until February 28.

There really is no catch to dodge here, simply the best SIM only deal you can get in the UK for big data. So if you've been thinking about a new SIMO and know that you're going to need plenty of leeway for Netflix binging, podcast downloading and Spotify marathons away from the Wi-Fi, sign up now...before it's finally too late!

Three's best ever SIM only deal in full:

AYCE SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Here it is, the best SIM only deal ever. We can tell you right now you will not find a better option on SIMO than this assuming you need plenty of data and don't mind a one year contract. The next nearest price when it comes to all-you-can-eat is £5 a month more, making Three the cheapest by a very long way. Hurry before this deal goes. DEAL DUE TO END ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 28View Deal

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal down below.

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding

Probably the only downside is that you have to commit to a whole year if you go for this offer. At £240 for an entire 12 months of all-you-can-eat data, texts and calls, we think it's still well worthwhile. But if you're a commitment-phobe who wants more flexibility to cancel, then check out Smarty's £25 per month unlimited data SIM that only makes you commit to 30 days at a time instead.

