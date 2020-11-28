This still-available Samsung S20 deal offers hefty data and low bills for Black Friday

Black Friday saw some of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals yet, but as we approach the Cyber Monday deals next week, one of our favourite offers on the market is persisting.

Available from Mobile Phones Direct, O2 is offering the S20 with 45GB of data for just £30 a month. For what we've rated as the best phone of 2020 so far that's an incredible price, and there's a good amount of data there to make the most of the ultra-fast 5G speeds the S20 provides.

It's worth pointing out that you'll have to pay £119.99 upfront to bag this one, but it's also worth noting that over the two years, inclusive of that down payment, you'll be paying less overall than the RRP of the Galaxy S20 itself! Not bad at all.

Below we'll outline this deal in detail, as well as some similar deals from other providers. All you need to do is keep reading.

The best Black Friday Samsung S20 deal in full:

BEST SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 DEAL TODAY Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

For £30 a month, this deal from O2 is unbeatable – even with that fairly hefty upfront cost. You'll get 5G ready data alongside unlimited calls and texts, and you'll also get access to O2's perks like Priority and tons of O2 Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

What other Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are available?

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | 100GB data | £29 upfront | £36 a month

Until that above deal from O2 came along, it was Three that really ruled the roost. This tariff has a massive 100GB of data every month, and yet the upfront spend and monthly bills are perfectly reasonable. Bravo, Three... bravo.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | 30GB data | FREE upfront | £36 a month

We know, we know – why should you be expected be expected to pay even a single penny upfront for your new S20 deal? Well, Mobile Phones Direct clearly agrees and is offering this tariff that gets rid of that altogether. You still get 30GB of data and bills of £36 a month.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: why is it so good?

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

All of that comes together, along with the extremely affordable pricing, to make one of the best value Samsung devices on the market right now.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review