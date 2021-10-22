This Instant Pot is at its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s early Black Friday sales

The best Instant Pots are one of the popular items on Black Friday , as they save space by offering a multitude of cooking methods in one device. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 36% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker , reducing it to £57.97 from £89.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for this entry-level pot, and we’re unsure if the same substantial savings will be seen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today's best Instant Pot early Black Friday deal

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: £89.99 £57.97 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £30 off the cost of this Instant Pot, which can also slow cook, sauté, steam, reheat, and even double as a rice cooker and a yoghurt maker. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot, making it great value. However, we don’t know if it will drop to this price again when Black Friday rolls around in a few weeks – so we suggest that you snap up this Instant Pot deal now. View Deal

The Instant Pot Duo is the cult brand’s simplest multi-cooker on the market. It has a 5.7 litre capacity, which Instant Pot says is enough for five portions, making it ideal if you have a large family to feed or you want to batch cook.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Instant Pot offers a multitude of cooking methods. For those that don’t want to experiment with cooking times and temperatures, there are 13 pre-sets that can make preparing dishes such as soups, stews and chillies and even porridge a breeze.

On test, we found the pressure cooking feature ensured meat was succulent and tender within 60 minutes – far less than using traditional methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured there was very little noise or steam emitted when reducing the pressure.

