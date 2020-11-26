This HP Pavilion is the cheapest GTX 1650 Ti gaming laptop we've seen on Black Friday

Black Friday Gaming laptop deals of this caliber rarely hit a price point below £650, and when they do you're usually sacrificing your SSD or offer a subpar graphics card to make that happen. That's not the case this week, though, and if you're on the hunt for a starter rig or entry level model, we really wouldn't miss out on this deal.

Amazon is offering a 16.6-inch HP Pavilion 15-EC1001NA gaming laptop for just £649 with a Full HD display and decent 256GB SSD to boot. For that price, you even get an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, which will allow you to to run the vast majority of games out today with this gear at decent resolution.

HP is well known for its affordable Pavilion gaming laptop range, but this deal really takes the cake. We've seen gaming laptop deals like this sitting at around £749 before, but that extra £100 off makes this rig shine. Plus, you can even get £10 off Microsoft 365 Family.

All of that means this is going to be a popular gaming laptop deal, so you won't want to stick around too long (stock availability has been patchy but Amazon is still taking order and will deliver when available).

We've got more information on this offer below, but you can always check out the best gaming laptop deals of the week if you're hungry for more. Keep your eyes peeled for more gaming laptop sales in this year's Black Friday deals as well.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up the latest HP Pavilion gaming laptop deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

This week's best HP Pavilion gaming laptop deal

HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £649 at Amazon

A superb thin-bezel 15.6-inch display sits particularly well on this stunning £649 price tag, as does the 256GB of SSD storage under the hood. With a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and 8GB RAM to keep things ticking over, this HP Pavilion gaming laptop deal offers an excellent starter configuration at a hard to beat price. You're picking up Nvidia GeForce GTX1650Ti graphics here not too shabby for the price.

